Olivia Colman gets first ever Oscar nomination

Olivia Colman has beenn nominated for an Oscar. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Olivia Colman has been nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The Norfolk-born star has been given the nod in the best actress category for her critically acclaimed performance.

Also nominated are Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Yalitza Aparicio for Roma.

It is the first time the 44-year-old has been nominated for an Academy Award but she has already picked up a Golden Globe for the film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

It charts the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court and coterie of female favourites.

Colman was born in Norfolk in 1974 and attended Norwich High School for Girls, before attending Gresham’s sixth form in the early 1990s.

She spent a term at Homerton College, Cambridge, before going on to study drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School,

Her first job was at The King’s Arms pub in Blakeney, north Norfolk.

She previously described the area as her “stomping ground” and “spiritual home”, and spoke of the idyllic childhood she enjoyed; from revising for her A-Levels on Holkham beach or just being able to open the back door and go off for the whole day.

Colman is set to take over from Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in award-winning Netflix drama The Crown, and is currently appearing as the innkeeper’s wife Madame Thénardier in a BBC adaptation of the classic novel by French writer Victor Hugo, Les Misérables.

The Oscars take place on February 25.