Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Olivia Colman gets first ever Oscar nomination

PUBLISHED: 13:39 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 22 January 2019

Olivia Colman has beenn nominated for an Oscar. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Olivia Colman has beenn nominated for an Oscar. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Olivia Colman has been nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The Norfolk-born star has been given the nod in the best actress category for her critically acclaimed performance.

Also nominated are Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Yalitza Aparicio for Roma.

It is the first time the 44-year-old has been nominated for an Academy Award but she has already picked up a Golden Globe for the film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

It charts the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court and coterie of female favourites.

Colman was born in Norfolk in 1974 and attended Norwich High School for Girls, before attending Gresham’s sixth form in the early 1990s.

She spent a term at Homerton College, Cambridge, before going on to study drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School,

Her first job was at The King’s Arms pub in Blakeney, north Norfolk.

She previously described the area as her “stomping ground” and “spiritual home”, and spoke of the idyllic childhood she enjoyed; from revising for her A-Levels on Holkham beach or just being able to open the back door and go off for the whole day.

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo: PAOlivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo: PA

Colman is set to take over from Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in award-winning Netflix drama The Crown, and is currently appearing as the innkeeper’s wife Madame Thénardier in a BBC adaptation of the classic novel by French writer Victor Hugo, Les Misérables.

The Oscars take place on February 25.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Drone and police dogs used to track down man who fled after failing to stop for police

Police arrested a driver after they failed to stop. Photo: Norfolk police

House of Fraser boss and staff “shocked but so pleased” by closure u-turn

House of Fraser will not close in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Enter Shikari review: one of the finest British bands of a generation with an impressive arsenal of killer songs

Enter Shikari headlining the Nick Raynes LCR. Photo: Paul Jones
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists