Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Olivia Colman earns BAFTA nomination after Golden Globes success

PUBLISHED: 08:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 09 January 2019

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo: PA

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo: PA

Olivia Colman has been nominated for a BAFTA award for The Favourite following her victory at the Golden Globes for the same role.

The Norfolk-born actress has been nominated for the leading actress award for her portrayal of Queen Anne in the Yorgos Lanthimos film.

She faces competition from Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis at the ceremony on 10 February.

It comes after the former Norwich High School for Girl and Gresham’s School student won the Golden Globe for the best actress in a comedy or musical category at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

MORE: The Norfolk story of our Golden Globe star Olivia Colman

Accepting the award she said: “I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.

“I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

The Favourite, which sees Colman play Queen Anne who is caught in a triangle of power and love between Emma Stone’s Abigail Masham and Rachel Weisz’s Sarah Hill, was nominated for 12 BAFTA awards in total including Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born all received seven nominations.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

The ultimate Sussex walking guide

The Long Man of Wilmington by Tom Lee (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/Fosxzd

Eating out in Sussex - Best restaurants

Terre a Terre Brighton by Charlie Marchant (CC BY-NC 2.0) via flic.kr/p/UKayEn. Text added with canva.com

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Taking a look at the history of Uckfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Sussex this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich educational charity announce new history course

Oscar Wilde

Train passengers face delays and cancellations because of fault

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham have been hit by a train fault. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists