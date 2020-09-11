Bar on Norwich Market to host its own Oktoberfest event

Toby Westgarth, left, and Dominic Burke, co-owners of Sir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market.

While coronavirus has ended any hope of people enjoying the city’s largest annual Oktoberfest events - one Norwich venue is putting on its own smaller scale event.

Event poster for Oktobyfest 2020 Photo: Sir Toby's Beers Event poster for Oktobyfest 2020 Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

Sir Toby’s Beers, the popular mini-bar on Norwich Market, is hosting its annual Oktöbyfest for the third year running.

Business partners Toby Westgarth, 31, and Dominic Burke, 33, are preparing to provide four days of Bavarian beer, from September 23-26th, the official Oktöberfest dates.

Mr Westgarth said: “We’re known for our craft and whacky beers but this event is about going back to the roots and showcase original beers, which is a little bit different for us. We will have beer from all six official Munich breweries that are at Oktoberfest as well as lots of local lagers and Weissbier.”

Sir Toby’s Beers has been joining forces with different market stalls Over the past few weeks to put a spotlight on them and encourage a community within Norwich Market.

The stall will be showcasing Oktoberfest special breweries Photo: Sir Toby's Beers The stall will be showcasing Oktoberfest special breweries Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

“We wanted food that would suit beer drinking, we are collaborating with the guys who have been rocking it on the market,” Mr Westgarth said. “There will be food like pies, mash and gravy, real hearty meals that are going to soak up the beer.”

The stalls that will be joining Sir Toby’s beers are: Walsingham Farm Shop on Wednesday, The Banger Stop on Thursday, The Mushy Pea Stall on Friday and Delight to finish the event on Saturday.

“We will also have merchandise available which is just a silly little thing, but we just want the place to look nice.”

The stall will be ensuring all coronavirus safety regulations are being followed.

You can reserve a table of six for the evening Photo: Sir Toby's Beers You can reserve a table of six for the evening Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

“We are just providing space for those bubbles of no more than six, there will be table service to avoid queuing, no cash handling and single-use bio-degradable cups.”

The Wednesday and Thursday of the event will cost £10 to reserve the table for the entirety of the evening. For prime-time Friday and Saturday it will cost £20.

“There are 200 tables available overall for the event and it has been proving popular,” he added. “We’ve had a lot of people excited for the event and we’re also really looking forward to it. We have now had a lot of practice with our evenings on the market.”

You can book a table for groups of 4-6 people at sirtobysbeers.co.uk.