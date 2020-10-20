Roast dinner company now delivering 200 meals every Sunday
PUBLISHED: 11:52 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 20 October 2020
It has been a bumper first year in business for roast dinner delivery company OffSeasons, which weathered lockdown and now sends out more than 200 meals every Sunday.
OffSeasons is run by Joel Metcalf, 25, from Thorpe St Andrew, and chef Justin Ross, 38, from Norwich and it launched last October from a kitchen unit in Sprowston.
To begin with it served hot food from postcodes NR1 to NR8, but from November onwards the pair started offering chilled orders further afield that just needed to be reheated.
While lockdown prompted other places to offer takeaway roasts too, OffSeasons had already built up a large following before the restrictions were introduced.
On Mother’s Day on March 22, two days after pubs and restaurants were ordered to shut, Mr Metcalf said they were “flooded with orders” and demand has continued to be high throughout the year.
Customers choose from a choice of meats, including topside of beef, Norfolk turkey breast and a vegan nut roast, and it is served with all the trimmings and extra sides and desserts are available.
Mr Metcalf said: “We thought things would quieten down during the summer, but lockdown kept us busy like it was through the winter and we opened more days during the week.
“We are now back to just Sundays and do an average of 200 to 240 covers.
“It has been a case of adapting and evolving and looking back we’ve had a brilliant 12 months and are now looking to get a residency in a pub with our roasts, but it is early days.”
OffSeasons is offering two or three-course roasts for Christmas Day for a second year, which can be collected or delivered on December 23 or 24, and the food comes chilled.
In January, the pair also took over Kenny’s Kafe in Concorde Road in Norwich, which they use as their base for OffSeasons too, and since April it has offered delivery of breakfasts and lunches.
To book roasts visit the OffSeasons Facebook page or call 07539 393445 and for breakfasts visit the Kenny’s Kafe page.
