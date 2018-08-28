Search

Ode to Cecillia review: a splendid and truly uplifting performance

PUBLISHED: 16:31 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 26 November 2018

Three Odes to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, comprised the programme for the King’s Consort, on Sunday 25 November at The Norwich Theatre Royal.

Three Odes to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, comprised the programme for the King’s Consort, on Sunday 25 November at the Norwich Theatre Royal. It began with Purcell’s Welcome to all the pleasures, with fine singing from the soloists, soprano, Julia Doyle, countertenor, Robin Blaze and Joshua Ellicot, tenor, together with soprano, Kirsty Hopkins,alto Lucy Ballard, and bass Edward Grint from the choir, while conductor Robert King drew sensitive and well-balanced playing from orchestra and choir.

Next, TKC demonstrated their varied repertoire with a stunning performance of Britten’s choral work, A Hymn to Saint Cecilia, with virtuoso singing, especially in the syncopated rhythms.

Finally, a splendid and truly uplifting performance of Handel’s A Song for St. Cecilia’s Day, with Robin Michael’s fine cello in “what passion cannot music raise”, along with the sensitive flute of Katy Bircher accompanying Julia Doyle’s expressively sung “soft complaining flute” was especially fine.

