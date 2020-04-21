Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ 2020 winners announced

Take a look at the winners and runners-up of Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ youth photography competition.

The winners of Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ youth photography competition have been announced, after judges narrowed down more than 1,500 entries from young people across the UK.

Supported by The Times Educational Supplement and sponsored by Canon, the competition had two categories, with age groups 11 to 15 and 16 to 19, and saw three times more entries than last year, as entrants responded to the theme of ‘Through My Eyes’.

James Smith, Photography Course Leader at Norwich University of the Arts and chair of the judging panel, said: “There was a phenomenal response to this year’s competition. All of the judges agree it was an incredibly hard task to select the shortlist this year as the standard was so high.”

This year’s winner of the aged 11 to 15 category is Emily Parsons, 15, who won with a starkly lit monochromatic portrait and the aged 16 to 19 group was won by Oleg Pantiukhov, 18, with a blue-hued portrait.

Both winners have won £1,000 of camera equipment supplied by Canon.

The five runners-up were chosen by each of the judges who were a varied range of leading professionals, including acclaimed fine art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten whose work features in collections at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The runners-up were Lydia Goff, Hannah Hayward, Ashwini Somasundram, Amber Gordon and Paige Newell.

The 2020 shortlist can be viewed here.

Runner-up image by Hannah Hayward, chosen by James Smith, Photography Course Leader at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Hannah Hayward Runner-up image by Hannah Hayward, chosen by James Smith, Photography Course Leader at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Hannah Hayward

Runner-up image by Paige Newell, chosen by Kane Layland, a fashion and portrait photographer who graduated from NUA in 2018 and now works with brands including Vidal Sassoon, Armani Exchange, and Jimmy Choo. Picture: Paige Newell Runner-up image by Paige Newell, chosen by Kane Layland, a fashion and portrait photographer who graduated from NUA in 2018 and now works with brands including Vidal Sassoon, Armani Exchange, and Jimmy Choo. Picture: Paige Newell

Runner-up image by Ashwini Somasundram, chosen by Fay Doyle, acclaimed travel and adventure photographer and blogger who has worked with some of the world’s best known brands. Picture: Ashwini Somasundram Runner-up image by Ashwini Somasundram, chosen by Fay Doyle, acclaimed travel and adventure photographer and blogger who has worked with some of the world’s best known brands. Picture: Ashwini Somasundram

Runner-up image by Amber Gordon, chosen by celebrated fine art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten, whose work features in collections at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Picture: Amber Gordon Runner-up image by Amber Gordon, chosen by celebrated fine art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten, whose work features in collections at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Picture: Amber Gordon

Runner-up image by Lydia Goff, chosen by Julia Belgutay, Acting FE Editor at the Times Educational Supplement. Picture: Lydia Goff Runner-up image by Lydia Goff, chosen by Julia Belgutay, Acting FE Editor at the Times Educational Supplement. Picture: Lydia Goff

