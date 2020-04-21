Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ 2020 winners announced
PUBLISHED: 09:04 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 21 April 2020
Oleg Pantiukhov
Take a look at the winners and runners-up of Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ youth photography competition.
The winners of Norwich University of the Arts’ ‘Beyond the Frame’ youth photography competition have been announced, after judges narrowed down more than 1,500 entries from young people across the UK.
Supported by The Times Educational Supplement and sponsored by Canon, the competition had two categories, with age groups 11 to 15 and 16 to 19, and saw three times more entries than last year, as entrants responded to the theme of ‘Through My Eyes’.
James Smith, Photography Course Leader at Norwich University of the Arts and chair of the judging panel, said: “There was a phenomenal response to this year’s competition. All of the judges agree it was an incredibly hard task to select the shortlist this year as the standard was so high.”
This year’s winner of the aged 11 to 15 category is Emily Parsons, 15, who won with a starkly lit monochromatic portrait and the aged 16 to 19 group was won by Oleg Pantiukhov, 18, with a blue-hued portrait.
Both winners have won £1,000 of camera equipment supplied by Canon.
The five runners-up were chosen by each of the judges who were a varied range of leading professionals, including acclaimed fine art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten whose work features in collections at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
The runners-up were Lydia Goff, Hannah Hayward, Ashwini Somasundram, Amber Gordon and Paige Newell.
The 2020 shortlist can be viewed here.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.