PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 12 February 2019

Vegan restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland is offering an all you can eat pancake brunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A restaurant in Norwich is celebrating Pancake Day with an all you can eat brunch featuring the sweet treats.

Erpingham House in Tombland is holding another one of its all you can eat pancake brunches on March 10, the first Sunday after Pancake Day.

Customers can enjoy three pancakes at a time and can keep asking for me until they are full.

The pancakes are served with a large plate of toppings which include homemade Nutella, banana, chia seed jam, raspberry and coconut yoghurt.

There will be two sittings on the day, one from 11am until 1pm and the second from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Tickets for the event, which is expected to sell out, can be booked online and start at £9.99 per a person.

The 100pc vegan restaurant was founded by co-owner Loui Blake and opened in May last year.

It is one of a number of vegan restaurants in the city including The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedicts Street and the Loving Hut on Cattle Market Street.

