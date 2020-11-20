Search

Advanced search

Video

Delivery company saves Norwich restaurants £33,000 in first six months

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 20 November 2020

The Norwich Urban Collective delivery service makes it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and a flat £5 delivery charge which goes to the rider. (L-R) The founders Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Norwich Urban Collective delivery service makes it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and a flat £5 delivery charge which goes to the rider. (L-R) The founders Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A delivery service with a difference that gives 100pc of the food bill to restaurants has saved Norwich’s independent eateries over £30,000 in its first six months.

The Norwich Urban Collective delivery service started out at Grosvenor Fish Bar and now has 13 restaurants signed up, pictured is Maryanne Moles. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Norwich Urban Collective delivery service started out at Grosvenor Fish Bar and now has 13 restaurants signed up, pictured is Maryanne Moles. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Urban Collective was launched in May this year by Samantha Woodhouse and Maryanne Moles with friends Adam Burt and Joel Rial - all of whom previously worked for national food delivery companies.

Whereas other companies take up to 30pc off the total bill in commission, Norwich Urban Collective gives all the money to the restaurants.

Instead there is a flat £5 delivery charge in addition to the food bill, with 100pc of that given to the driver, and there is now a team of 20 covering postcodes NR1 to NR3 and parts of NR4 to NR7.

Its first partner was Grosvenor Fish Bar, in Lower Goat Lane, and owners Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta also let the team use the empty side room as their base.

Norwich Urban Collective is aiming to net zero emissions by the end of 2021. Pictured is Maryanne Moles. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich Urban Collective is aiming to net zero emissions by the end of 2021. Pictured is Maryanne Moles. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

READ MORE: ‘It had everything we wanted’ - How Norwich ended up starring in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle

There are now 13 independent businesses signed up and the other 12 are Fupburger, The Garnet, Churros for the People, The Cuppie Hut, Flaming Galah, Arboretum Norwich, Sweet Treats Norwich, PONO Superfood Bar, The Assembly House, Moorish Falafel, Sir Toby’s Beers and Tofurei.

It has now made over 5,500 deliveries and the founders have worked out that they have saved Norwich restaurants a combined total of £33,000, based on an average order cost of £20 and the typical 30pc cut taken by national companies.

Miss Woodhouse said: “The reaction to Norwich Urban Collective has been phenomenal and we have had lots of support on social media.

READ MORE: Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

“The restaurants love us and they were gobsmacked with the amount of money we have managed to save and we used a modest average minimum order to work it out.”

Norwich Urban Collective’s plans for the future include expanding to other postcodes in Norwich and other cities, signing up more restaurants and the team is working with an eco advisor to achieve net zero emissions by the end of 2021.

Miss Moles said: “We knew we could do it better with both the riders and restaurants fairly paid and it is also about having the money stay in Norwich and not in the pockets of a big corporation.

“We helped some of these restaurants stay open in lockdown.”

Order at norwichurbancollective.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

PRESSER LIVE: Middlesbrough v Norwich City - Mumba and Idah out injured for 10 weeks

Grant Hanley is a key figure for Norwich City but the defender pulled out of the Scotland squad with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk soar again

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety fears over closure of cycle path off NDR

The end off New Home Lane in Horsham St Faith which is temporarily blocked off while the new access road to the Norwich North recycling centre is built. Picture: Jo Bygrave

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral postponed again

Coronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been postponed for the second time. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum