Norwich University of the Arts takes their degree show online
PUBLISHED: 12:04 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 20 July 2020
Thomas Smith
With degree shows being cancelled up and down the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) have turned their attention online to showcase their wealth of graduate talent.
Degree shows have a key part to play in kick-starting a creative graduate’s career and exposing their work to industry professionals.
This year’s graduate showcase has gone online and features the work of more than 400 talented artists, creators and makers across the NUA’s undergraduate courses, including film, fashion, photography, graphic design, animation, architecture and games art and design.
This diverse show includes the 17 students who won honours at this year’s D&AD New Blood Awards, which is a prestigious design and advertising competition.
As the coronavirus lockdown was announced, many students were only weeks away from their final exams and coursework deadlines.
Working from home for creative students presented many difficulties as they were finishing off their final degree projects, with lack of access to kit, models and studios.
Challenges were overcome and now their final degree show is now all online and NUA have created a fun and slick website.
Acclaimed designer and visiting professor to NUA Jim Sutherland said: “NUA graduates are taught to think properly. We are facing unprecedented times and the ability to creatively think through any design problems we face is vital.
“This generation will be the people who can hopefully inform, educate, and inspire us all.”
On NUA’s list of students to look out for while exploring the showcase are fashion designer Beth O’Boyle, graphic designer Billy Nhiwatiwa, game designer Marianne Skinner Cassidy, and film producer Tom Smith, in collaboration James Silk-Tyler and Alex Gordon.
Amma Asante, BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director and Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts, said: “Art and design so often speak where other forms of voice cannot be heard.
“It reminds us as human beings that we are a collective humanity and yet it is a key form of expression that allows us to convey our individuality, to stimulate or bring joy to the thought processes of others.
“It’s the reason that I’m genuinely excited by and for the work of this year’s graduates of NUA and thrilled for this showcase of their final pieces.”
The degree show can be seen on nuagradshowcase.com.
