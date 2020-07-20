Norwich University of the Arts takes their degree show online

Thomas Smith, BA (Hons) Film and Moving Image Production - a still from his film The Bishop of Brixton: Justin's Story. Picture: Thomas Smith Thomas Smith

With degree shows being cancelled up and down the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) have turned their attention online to showcase their wealth of graduate talent.

Alice Fox, BA (Hons) Fashion - a finalist in this year's Graduate Fashion Foundation Awards. Picture: Submitted by Alice Fox Alice Fox, BA (Hons) Fashion - a finalist in this year's Graduate Fashion Foundation Awards. Picture: Submitted by Alice Fox

Degree shows have a key part to play in kick-starting a creative graduate’s career and exposing their work to industry professionals.

This year’s graduate showcase has gone online and features the work of more than 400 talented artists, creators and makers across the NUA’s undergraduate courses, including film, fashion, photography, graphic design, animation, architecture and games art and design.

This diverse show includes the 17 students who won honours at this year’s D&AD New Blood Awards, which is a prestigious design and advertising competition.

As the coronavirus lockdown was announced, many students were only weeks away from their final exams and coursework deadlines.

Alkinoos Koutsantonakis, BA (Hons) Animation - Graphite Pencil winner in this year's D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Alkinoos Koutsantonakis Alkinoos Koutsantonakis, BA (Hons) Animation - Graphite Pencil winner in this year's D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Alkinoos Koutsantonakis

Working from home for creative students presented many difficulties as they were finishing off their final degree projects, with lack of access to kit, models and studios.

Challenges were overcome and now their final degree show is now all online and NUA have created a fun and slick website.

Acclaimed designer and visiting professor to NUA Jim Sutherland said: “NUA graduates are taught to think properly. We are facing unprecedented times and the ability to creatively think through any design problems we face is vital.

“This generation will be the people who can hopefully inform, educate, and inspire us all.”

Ben Chamberlain, BA (Hons) Graphic Design - Yellow Pencil winner in this year's D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Ben Chamberlain Ben Chamberlain, BA (Hons) Graphic Design - Yellow Pencil winner in this year's D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Ben Chamberlain

On NUA’s list of students to look out for while exploring the showcase are fashion designer Beth O’Boyle, graphic designer Billy Nhiwatiwa, game designer Marianne Skinner Cassidy, and film producer Tom Smith, in collaboration James Silk-Tyler and Alex Gordon.

Amma Asante, BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director and Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts, said: “Art and design so often speak where other forms of voice cannot be heard.

“It reminds us as human beings that we are a collective humanity and yet it is a key form of expression that allows us to convey our individuality, to stimulate or bring joy to the thought processes of others.

“It’s the reason that I’m genuinely excited by and for the work of this year’s graduates of NUA and thrilled for this showcase of their final pieces.”

Beth O'Boyle, BA Fashion Communication and Promotion - featured in Grazia for her "Be More" change campaign concept. Picture: Beth O'Boyle Beth O'Boyle, BA Fashion Communication and Promotion - featured in Grazia for her "Be More" change campaign concept. Picture: Beth O'Boyle

The degree show can be seen on nuagradshowcase.com.

Billy Nhitwatiwa, BA (Hons) Graphic Design - who won a Wooden Pencil at the D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Billy Nhitwatiwa Billy Nhitwatiwa, BA (Hons) Graphic Design - who won a Wooden Pencil at the D&AD New Blood Awards. Picture: Billy Nhitwatiwa

Nancy Mead, BA (Hons) Photography - who won gold in the AOP Student Awards. Picture: Nancy Mead Nancy Mead, BA (Hons) Photography - who won gold in the AOP Student Awards. Picture: Nancy Mead

Nikki Rose, BA (Hons) Games Art & Design - an image from her "Rookies" international competition runner-up Peaky Blinders Games Art entry. Picture: Nikki Rose Nikki Rose, BA (Hons) Games Art & Design - an image from her "Rookies" international competition runner-up Peaky Blinders Games Art entry. Picture: Nikki Rose