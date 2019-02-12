Norwich band HyperFox to release new EP at headline B2 show

Norwich trio HyperFox. Photo: Oli Foster Oli Foster

Local band HyperFox will be releasing their brand new EP Long Live the King at their headline show in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free gig will take place on February 15, at the B2 in Norwich, where the band will be giving away free copies of the EP to attendees.

“We’re really looking forward to our headline show,” said guitarist Oli Foster.

“It’s a fantastic local line up with support from The Visitors, Smoking Mirrors and City Of Stories and we can’t wait to show everyone our new material.”

Comprised of Luke Sandell (drums/beats), Max Mallett (bass/vocals) and Oli Foster (guitar/vocals/noises), their sound combines punk-rock, dubstep and beatboxing to create something that is pushing the boundaries of punk music.

Norwich trio HyperFox's new EP Long Live The King. Photo: Oli Foster Norwich trio HyperFox's new EP Long Live The King. Photo: Oli Foster

“We have an energetic, anthemic and catchy sound which merges punk with dubstep and chucks in a helping of beatbox/reggae elements for good measure,” explains Foster.

“We like our songs to be fun with punchy, sing-along choruses and have been described in the past as Billy Talent meets Pendulum.”

“HyperFox have a fun and energetic live performance, will be dressed ridiculously and will be giving out free copies of our new EP so you don’t want to miss it. It’s going to be an awesome night.”

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram