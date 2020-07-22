Why has Norwich Theatre Royal been covered in tape?
PUBLISHED: 11:02 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 22 July 2020
Archant
Norwich Theatre Royal is currently shut due to coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped it grabbing the attention of locals this week as tape has appeared across the venue.
On Tuesday, the outside of the building was covered in tape with the message “missing live theatre” as part of the national SceneChange campaign, which has been started by theatre designers.
It aims to highlight the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the theatre industry and to show communities what they are missing.
Norwich Theatre Royal tweeted: “Thanks to the team of designers who have decorated our building in a bright message of hope!
“Norwich Theatre supports #SceneChange, the national campaign started by freelance set and costume designers who have been busy wrapping empty theatres across the country in pink tape, displaying the message: Missing Live Theatre.
“Thanks to designers Grace Venning and Simon Fraser for their efforts in setting up the tape.”
