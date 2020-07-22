Search

Why has Norwich Theatre Royal been covered in tape?

PUBLISHED: 11:02 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 22 July 2020

Norwich Theatre Royal has been covered in tape as part of a national campaign, pictured are Simon Fraser and Grace Venning Picture: Max Hilton

Norwich Theatre Royal has been covered in tape as part of a national campaign, pictured are Simon Fraser and Grace Venning Picture: Max Hilton

Norwich Theatre Royal is currently shut due to coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped it grabbing the attention of locals this week as tape has appeared across the venue.

Norwich Theatre Royal has been covered in tape Picture: Max HiltonNorwich Theatre Royal has been covered in tape Picture: Max Hilton

On Tuesday, the outside of the building was covered in tape with the message “missing live theatre” as part of the national SceneChange campaign, which has been started by theatre designers.

It aims to highlight the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the theatre industry and to show communities what they are missing.

Norwich Theatre Royal tweeted: “Thanks to the team of designers who have decorated our building in a bright message of hope!

The tape has the message The tape has the message "missing live theatre" and is part of a national campaign Picture: Max Hilton

“Norwich Theatre supports #SceneChange, the national campaign started by freelance set and costume designers who have been busy wrapping empty theatres across the country in pink tape, displaying the message: Missing Live Theatre.

“Thanks to designers Grace Venning and Simon Fraser for their efforts in setting up the tape.”

