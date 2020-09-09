Video

Norwich Theatre Royal reopening its doors for Christmas shows

Norwich Theatre Royal is temporarily reopening its doors this December for A Right Royal Christmas with three festive shows Picture: Max Hilton © Norwich Theatre

While the annual pantomime is unable to go ahead, you will still be able to enjoy Christmas shows at the Norwich Theatre Royal this year - oh yes you will!

Karl Minns in She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree...…with Friends Picture: Max Hilton Karl Minns in She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree...…with Friends Picture: Max Hilton

The Theatre Royal has announced a special festive programme called A Right Royal Christmas, which will see the venue temporarily reopen to audiences from December 16 to 24.

It includes three separate shows, which are Panto in a Pickle, A Circus Carol and She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends, which will alternate during the season.

To keep audiences safe, the auditorium will be adapted to accommodate a socially-distanced audience and the shows will all run from 60 to 90 minutes without an interval.

Richard Gauntlett in Panto in a Pickle! Picture: Max Hilton Richard Gauntlett in Panto in a Pickle! Picture: Max Hilton

Norwich’s favourite pantomime dame, Richard Gauntlett, will star in new family show Panto in a Pickle, which takes audiences on a madcap adventure through six fairy tales.

Following its sell-out success at Norwich Playhouse last Christmas, Norwich Theatre’s critically-acclaimed co-production with Lost in Translation Circus A Circus Carol will make a comeback on the Theatre Royal stage.

Completing the season will be another brand new show from much-loved Norfolk comedian Karl Minns, with the return of one of his favourite Nimmo Twins comedy creations, She Go, alongside some other local characters.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “Christmas is such a special and important time in the life of a theatre and I believe our audiences, for many of whom a festive trip to the theatre is a long-standing tradition, need a Christmas treat more than ever before this year.

Lost in Translation Circus in A Circus Carol Picture: Max Hilton Lost in Translation Circus in A Circus Carol Picture: Max Hilton

“I am delighted that we’re able to produce A Right Royal Christmas with such a fantastic programme of shows and artists that will keep that tradition alive and guarantee a fun and safe trip to the theatre.”

While the theatre has been closed, Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus have been running Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens with live performances in a big top tent.

Tickets go on sale to friends of the theatre on September 17 and general sale from September 24 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630 000.