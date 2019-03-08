Backstage with Kinky Boots star as musical launches in Norwich

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

To celebrate the Norwich launch of the hit musical Kinky Boots, West End star Kayi Ushe has given a sneak preview of life backstage at the fabulous boot-stomping show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The musical, based on a true story, follows struggling young shoemaker Charlie Price as his world is turned upside down by the unlikely and spectacular arrival of Lola, a performer in need of a new pair of stilettos.

You may also want to watch:

Book of Mormon star Kayi Ushe is donning the trademark red boots as Lola, joined by Coronation Street star Paula Lane as Lauren, as the hit show arrives in Norwich as part of its UK tour.

The musical features songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, transporting audiences from the floor of a shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The show will run from 7.30pm tonight until Saturday, with limited tickets available for all performances.

To buy tickets, visit the Theatre Royal website, or call the box office on 01603 630000.