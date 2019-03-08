Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Backstage with Kinky Boots star as musical launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:06 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 24 September 2019

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

To celebrate the Norwich launch of the hit musical Kinky Boots, West End star Kayi Ushe has given a sneak preview of life backstage  at the fabulous boot-stomping show.

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella WilkinsonKayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The musical, based on a true story, follows struggling young shoemaker Charlie Price as his world is turned upside down by the unlikely and spectacular arrival of Lola, a performer in need of a new pair of stilettos.

You may also want to watch:

Book of Mormon star Kayi  Ushe is donning the trademark red boots as Lola, joined by Coronation Street star Paula  Lane as Lauren, as the hit show arrives in Norwich as part of its UK tour.

The musical features songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, transporting audiences from the floor of a shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella WilkinsonKayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The show will run from 7.30pm tonight until Saturday, with limited tickets available for all performances.

To buy tickets, visit the Theatre Royal website, or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Most Read

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-three tells how holiday in the sun is ruined after Thomas Cook collapse

Lisa Brewster and husband Stuart. Lisa's break to Turkey was cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

Police arrest two people and seize cash, drugs and cigarettes in Norwich

Police in Norwich have seized a quantity of drugs, money, cigarettes and mobile phones. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-three tells how holiday in the sun is ruined after Thomas Cook collapse

Lisa Brewster and husband Stuart. Lisa's break to Turkey was cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

Police arrest two people and seize cash, drugs and cigarettes in Norwich

Police in Norwich have seized a quantity of drugs, money, cigarettes and mobile phones. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

Backstage with Kinky Boots star as musical launches in Norwich

Kayi Ushe star of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Leitner determined to prove he is a team player for Norwich City

Moritz Leitner appeals to referee David Coote during Norwich City's defeat at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists