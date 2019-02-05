Search

Norwich Theatre Royal announces first names starring in Cinderella panto

05 February, 2019 - 14:29
Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans

Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans

Archant

You’re in for a ball this Christmas at Norwich Theatre Royal as the first cast announcement for Cinderella has been made.

Aladdin only finished a few weeks ago, but theatre bosses are already gearing up for the next panto with three names revealed.

Joe Tracini, the son of Joe Pasquale, will provide some light relief as comedy character Buttons in the show which runs from December 17 2019 to January 19 2020.

Joe, who was born in Great Yarmouth, has also starred as Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, CBBC series The Dengineers and his stage credits include Spamalot and Chicago.

Theatre Royal pantomime favourite David Gant will take on the role of Baron Hardup and he previously played Sheriff Phil Hiccup in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016.

David Gant Credit: Michael WharleyDavid Gant Credit: Michael Wharley

David’s credits also include the world tour of Hamlet and TV appearances in Bad Education and Sherlock and he is also an international model.

Richard Gauntlett, who played Widow Twankey in Aladdin, will be returning once more in 2019 and will demonstrate his ability to entertain all ages as the Fairy Godmother.

He is also a stalwart of The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company and has performed in The Lion King, Barnum, Beauty and The Beast, Doctor Who and has written episodes of The Sooty Show.

Richard said: “Cinderella has to be my favourite pantomime and I am very excited about what is in store.

Richard GauntlettRichard Gauntlett

READ MORE: Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

“It will be very traditional but with a new set and some added extras. I can’t divulge any more at the moment.

“I have known Joe for a very long time and he is one of the best comic actors I have ever seen.

“He is a young guy who has comedy in his DNA and the ability to entertain has definitely not skipped a generation with Joe.

“He is very excited to be working here this Christmas and I have also had a phone call from his old man to say it is good news.”

CEO of Norwich Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker confirmed in January that Ben Langley, who has played the comedy character for the last five years, will not be returning.

A petition to keep Ben, who also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, in the panto gained over 2,000 signatures.

Cinderella tickets cost from £10 to £25, with discounts for over 60s, under-18s, groups and schools, and can be purchased on the Norwich Theatre Royal website or call the box office on 01603 630000.

