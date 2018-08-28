Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Petition launched to help save Theatre Royal panto favourite after revealing he will not be returning

PUBLISHED: 08:01 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 05 January 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

2018

A petition has been started to try and help save Norfolk comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley who has recently said he will be not be in the Norwich Theatre Royal’s panto cast for 2019.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

The Theatre Royal panto stalwart, who lives in Shimpling near Diss, was told by the producer that the show is going in a ‘new direction’ for the next production of Cinderella.

Mr Langley, who is currently starring as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, felt the need to reveal the news on Twitter after a fan tweeted him saying they had already booked tickets to see him in Cinderella.

Calls for him to be recasted come after a backlash from audience members who said they enjoyed Mr Langley’s performance and that “he made the show what it was”.

A petition has now been launched on change.org with the hope of seeing the Norfolk actor return. It has already reached the midway point with 102 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Joanne Blackwell, who started the petition, says: “Ben Langley is hilarious and makes the Norwich Panto the success it is.

“It will not be the same without him and those of us who go year after year want him to stay.”

Mr Langley’s departure has not been confirmed by the Theatre Royal and a spokesman said that they would not be making any casting announcements ‘until later in January’.

But Mr Langley said: “I learned properly about three weeks ago I wasn’t to be appearing in next year’s pantomime - this was a great shock to me but I totally accept their decision.

“It is very sad to me, knowing I won’t be allowed to continue to entertain the lush people of Norfolk.

“The Theatre Royal is a wonderful place to work and they are choosing to go in a different direction with Cinderella and I’m sure it will be a great show without me.”

To sign the petition go to www.change.prg.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

10 beautiful north Cotswold villages you need to visit

Snowshill village, Cotswolds © Andy Roland

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Petition launched to help save Theatre Royal panto favourite after revealing he will not be returning

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

David Freezer: Low priority FA Cup clash with Pompey still has plenty to keep City fans interested

Will Ben Marshall emerge from the shadows for City in the FA Cup? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists