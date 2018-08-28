Petition launched to help save Theatre Royal panto favourite after revealing he will not be returning

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography 2018

A petition has been started to try and help save Norfolk comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley who has recently said he will be not be in the Norwich Theatre Royal’s panto cast for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

The Theatre Royal panto stalwart, who lives in Shimpling near Diss, was told by the producer that the show is going in a ‘new direction’ for the next production of Cinderella.

Mr Langley, who is currently starring as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, felt the need to reveal the news on Twitter after a fan tweeted him saying they had already booked tickets to see him in Cinderella.

Calls for him to be recasted come after a backlash from audience members who said they enjoyed Mr Langley’s performance and that “he made the show what it was”.

A petition has now been launched on change.org with the hope of seeing the Norfolk actor return. It has already reached the midway point with 102 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Joanne Blackwell, who started the petition, says: “Ben Langley is hilarious and makes the Norwich Panto the success it is.

“It will not be the same without him and those of us who go year after year want him to stay.”

Mr Langley’s departure has not been confirmed by the Theatre Royal and a spokesman said that they would not be making any casting announcements ‘until later in January’.

But Mr Langley said: “I learned properly about three weeks ago I wasn’t to be appearing in next year’s pantomime - this was a great shock to me but I totally accept their decision.

“It is very sad to me, knowing I won’t be allowed to continue to entertain the lush people of Norfolk.

“The Theatre Royal is a wonderful place to work and they are choosing to go in a different direction with Cinderella and I’m sure it will be a great show without me.”

To sign the petition go to www.change.prg.