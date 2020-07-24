Search

Norwich Theatre Playhouse reopens its bar in the auditorium

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 July 2020

Norwich Theatre Playhouse has reopened its bar in the main auditorium Picture: Max Hilton

Norwich Theatre Playhouse has reopened its bar in the main auditorium Picture: Max Hilton

You can once again take your seats at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse as the main auditorium has been transformed into a bar while performances are unable to go ahead.

The entrance to the new auditorium bar at Norwich Theatre Playhouse Picture: Max HiltonThe entrance to the new auditorium bar at Norwich Theatre Playhouse Picture: Max Hilton

Customers will be the star of the show with tables and chairs set out across the stage and also spaced out in the stalls, with trays added for people to put their drinks on.

The bar is open from Thursdays to Saturdays from 3pm until 11pm and the full normal bar menu is available.

Stephen Wright, Norwich Theatre commercial director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back customers to the Playhouse Bar, in a safe and friendly environment.

There is seating in the stalls, where trays have been added, and on the stage Picture: Max HiltonThere is seating in the stalls, where trays have been added, and on the stage Picture: Max Hilton

“We’ve opened up new areas and made a few modifications following government guidelines, the soft opening went really well last week.

“We believe it will be one of the most exciting, spacious and quirky areas in the city, perfect for a socially-distanced drink.”

