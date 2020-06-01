A drive-thru street food festival is coming to Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:08 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 01 June 2020
After a successful launch in Taverham, a new street food festival is coming to Norwich serving everything from burgers to burritos.
The event will take place in the Lower Clarence Road car park behind the Royal Mail building, near Carrow Road, from Friday, June 5 to Sunday June 7.
It is a street food festival with a social distancing twist and will be drive-thru only with customers pulling up to the vendor they want to order from.
It has been organised by events promoter Adam Coulton, 35, and it follows the success of the launch in the The Silver Fox pub car park in Taverham over May bank holiday weekend.
Mr Coulton decided to start the pop-ups as he is the director of The Nearly Festival, which features tribute acts at events across East Anglia, and with all his upcoming events postponed he needed to adapt.
There will be 12 vendors, many which were set to appear at the festivals, and in Norwich the food and drink available will be macaroni cheese, noodles, hog roast, burgers, burritos, afternoon tea, milkshakes, make-at-home cocktail kits, ice cream, pick and mix and crepes.
It will be open from 3pm to 8pm Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 12pm to 5pm, when there will also be roast dinners and Yorkshire pudding wraps.
Mr Coulton said: “It will be very similar to the Taverham event where you drive in one side and out the other, but we have a lot more space and are expecting the demand to be even bigger.
“The response was unbelievable to our first one so it is a no-brainer to come to Norwich.
“To keep things safe staff at each vendor are all from the same household where possible, PPE is worn and there is contactless payment only.”
Mr Coulton is now taking the pop-up festival on the road and will be in Peterborough June 12 to 14, Hoveton on June 16 to 17, Beccles June 26 to 28 and he is finalising plans for Dereham.
Visit the ‘Pop Up Street Food Festival Norwich’ Facebook event for updates.
