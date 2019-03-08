Award winning Norwich singer-songwriter releases eleventh album

Norwich singer-songwriter Dean Omori has released his eleventh album. Picture: Mike Lynn mike lynn photography

Award-winning Norwich singer-songwriter Dean Omori, who has been writing music for over 30 years, has released his eleventh studio album titled The Artist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich singer-songwriter Dean Omori's new album The Artist. Picture: Supplied by Dean Omori Norwich singer-songwriter Dean Omori's new album The Artist. Picture: Supplied by Dean Omori

The 13-track album is an "accumulation of a single-minded passion for this particular art-form," explains Omori.

"The album started out as a series of letters to young people but soon became an album celebrating the beauty of the often unappreciated marvel of what it is to be here on Earth. The Artist is what the artist does, capturing the emotion of being alive."

Not only does he write the music and lyrics, he also makes short films to accompany some of the songs as well as designing and painting a number of the album covers.

You may also want to watch:

"I write, record and perform all of these compositions from my studio here in Norwich. We run our own record label from the studio and today, my music is played all over the world."

"I write every day and always try to find beautiful words to accompany the music. My lyrics have been translated into Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese and my short films appear regularly on LinkTv."

"Some of my work raises awareness of environmental and humanitarian issues and during my career I have been awarded the top prize for my ecological song and short film, How Can you Sleep, from the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature)."

"I have written music and performed for Amnesty International and also War Child in support of child refugees."

- All of Dean Omori's albums are available on Spotify, Apple Music and all other digital platforms

- For more information visit his website