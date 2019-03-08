Norwich singer-songwriter Sam Coe is set to release her first solo single

Norwich based singer-songwriter Sam Coe, also of Sam Coe & The Long Shadows, is set to release her first solo single.

The track, which is titled Hard Time, will be available to download/stream on September 6 (pre-order from August 23) and is the first taste of what to expect from her forthcoming debut album - which is due by the end of 2019.

This release shows a different side to her music as she aims to redefine British country music and shed new light on the tinged world of traditional country.

Her new music is raw, gritty and honest and had Rudie Hayes, director of Jorvic Radio and presenter at Horseshoe Lounge Radio Show, saying: "I think you might have just killed the pretty cowgirl."

Sam wanted to embrace being an unashamed British artist, and bring some sincerity and soul to the UK industry. Heading back into the studio, she began recording her debut solo album under label GingerDog Records.

Influenced by the sound of throw-back instrumentation like the Fender Rhodes, the new record is heavily piano driven, while combining tremolo guitars, hammond organ and her beloved Gibson with emotional and raw vocals.

"I'm excited for people to hear this different style from me, it feels much grittier. The songs were never really written to be released so it's a nerve wracking process recording them for other people to hear," explains Sam Coe.

"The feedback so far from my musician friends and colleagues who have heard it has been so positive, I'm blessed to be surrounded by the supportive scene we have here in Norwich."

"Releasing the songs was a decision the indie label I'm signed to made. They heard them and suggested while we're busy with summer festivals with the Long Shadows that I recorded and released this solo record. I wasn't 100% certain to begin with as it scared the life out of me, but now we're pretty much finished with the recording process."

Hard Time will follow on from her previous critical acclamation and success as both a solo artist and with her band.

