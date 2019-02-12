Award-winning Norwich singer Lisa Redford releases new single

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford. Photo: Supplied by Karl Jokat Supplied by Karl Jokat

Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Redford has released her latest single which is the first taste of her upcoming EP.

Anything But Easy came out on February 22 and is the first track taken from Edge Of Love - her upcoming EP which will be released in late spring.

The single was produced by Jose McGill from The Vagabond who are recent winners of the music award at the Norfolk Arts Awards.

Instantly hooky, the single blends Lisa’s folk, Americana and country influences with her melodic pop sensibility.

“I always write from the heart and this song is no exception,” says Redford.

“I’m so proud of the new songs from Edge of Love and can’t wait to share them.”

The EP itself will include performances from some of the region’s finest musicians; Noel Dashwood of acclaimed folk trio Alden; Patterson and Dashwood guitarist Mark Howes; award-winning cellist Ivan McCready and drums, percussion and mastering by Mikey Shaw at The Crunch - a recording studio near Coltishall.

Lisa Redford has earned acclaim for her heartfelt acoustic Americana and folk music with country legend Bob Harris describing her as “one of our finest singer/songwriters.”

Not only has she performed with and opened for many respected international artists throughout her career, Redford has also played at a number of prestigious festivals - including two years running at the UK’s biggest country music festival, Country to Country Festival at the O2 Arena in London.

In 2016, her single Courage won Best Original Song at the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA), in Hollywood.

She has also been a semi finalist two years running at the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) - ‘the songwriting competition to take note of’ according to The New York Times.

