Norwich folk singer Jess Morgan will put on unique homecoming gig

Norwich based folk singer Jess Morgan. Photo: Courtesy of Jess Morgan Courtesy of Jess Morgan

Norwich folk singer-songwriter Jess Morgan is putting on a special show at St Mary’s Works, also known as the Shoe Factory Social Club, with Canadian friend Ben Kunder. And it’s set to include a few interesting twists...

Ben Kunder and Jess Morgan's Norwich Shoe Factory Social Club gig poster. Photo: Courtesy of Jess Morgan Ben Kunder and Jess Morgan's Norwich Shoe Factory Social Club gig poster. Photo: Courtesy of Jess Morgan

Having released a steady stream of new songs throughout 2018, Morgan will be launching her brand new EP at her hometown gig on Friday (26 October).

The show will be a double-header as friend and fellow musician Ben Kunder flies in from Canada, where they spent much of last year touring together, to perform his brand new album Better Human.

Not only will the evening showcase Morgan’s gutsy modern folk songs with a performance from Kunder, there will also be a one time only pop-up exhibition showcasing her limited edition home-made 7” vinyls.

Morgan makes no secret of her long-standing fascination for the analogue and old fashioned, and has been described as ‘a true DIY artist in her element’ by the 405.

Norwich based folk singer Jess Morgan's Homemade Records exhibition poster. Photo: Courtesy of Jess Morgan Norwich based folk singer Jess Morgan's Homemade Records exhibition poster. Photo: Courtesy of Jess Morgan

Having spent the last two to three years making these records, there will be a fresh batch on display made specially for this gig.

“They’re various shades of blue and have proper sturdy cases and speckled labels,” she explains.

“The song on the record is Familiar Shoulders, my single which will be released the same night.”

There are a limited number of tickets available for the show, which is a bring your own food and drink event. Doors open early to allow access to view Morgan’s exhibition that will continue through to Saturday.

Kunder’s album was described as a ‘masterfully crafted, soul-tapping new collection of songs that will ignite warmth, sympathy and joy,’ by Canadian Beats Magazine.

The record explores compelling themes like the birth of a child, the struggle for life balance and the workday reality and more.

• Tickets to the show on October 26 at St Mary’s Works are available for £11.07 here.