Norwich singer-songwriter Hyrdra Lerna releases brand new single along with sustainable/eco-friendly merchandise

Electro pop writer and producer Hydra Lerna has released a brand new single, titled Camera, which she has written, recorded, produced and mastered by herself.

With her toes in indie waters, her music floats on deep pop production with driving elements of indie/pop; written around stirring themes of disconnection, resilience and relishing challenging circumstances.

Writing songs from an early age and learning piano as a child, Hydra (real name Abi) grew up in a house with a classical music-loving mother and an EDM-loving father. She spent her teenage years both teaching herself how to play the harp and how to produce pop music.

On her new single Camera, which was released on February 29, Hydra Lerna says: "The track is about being in a volatile relationship, but no matter how tough it gets, you're always so physically attracted to that person."

"This is probably the most upbeat and dancey song that I've made. I think my fans will be quite surprised! It's quite different to my harp roots. I'm super excited to share it."

An accompanying video, which was filmed in and around Norwich, will also be released on March 6.

"I had a lot of fun making the video. I spent the day in and around my hometown of Norwich filming it (which also happened to be the day storm Ciara hit...my hair is a mess). There's probably a few shops I can't go into again. It's fun and plays on the superficial subject matter of the song."

Alongside the release of the single Camera, Hydra Lerna is also releasing some sustainable and eco-friendly T-shirts which are 100pc recyclable, toxin free, vegan friendly and organic. The company producing the t-shirts are a carbon-neutral company and their employees are paid national living wage.

"To prevent unnecessary wastage from unsold stock (which is a huge issue within the fashion industry), all T-shirts will be made to order, meaning you will have to wait a little bit longer for your T-shirt, but if you want a specific colour instead of those advertised I can customise your order - you can have any colour you want," explains Hydra Lerna.

"This is how all band merch should be. A small action to save the planet, and you support my music at the same time. Sustainability means a lot to me, and I wanted to echo that in my merchandise."

- Camera is available now on Spotify, iTunes and all other streaming platforms

- Hydra Lerna's merch is available to purchase from her website