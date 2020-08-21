Search

Norwich singer and songwriter Anthony Sweeney releases new single from upcoming album

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 21 August 2020

Local singer and songwriter Anthony Sweeney releases brand new single, Another Girl. Picture: Ivor McCullagh

Norwich singer and songwriter Anthony Sweeney has released a brand new single from his upcoming album.

The track is titled Another Girl and was released on August 4 ahead of the album, of the same name, which is due to hit the shelves on September 2.

On the new single, English barrister, Noel of Bristol, said: “The opening bars are melodic and captivating with a promise of the delivery to come.”

“It has settled into a neat sweet groove that is fortunately not too fast as to lose the quality of the lyrics. The laconic feel leads into the Lovin’ Spoonful territory which has a quiet beauty which, unusually but like Sebastian’s songs, improves with listening.’

The album itself pursues some of the ideas and rhythms of his previous record whilst also progressing towards some new and funkier sounds. Each track leads on from the previous to create a collection of work that reveal a novel of songs.

Speaking of his other music, Sweeney says: “There are many songs that capture the spirit of travel but for me it is the travel that has launched many of my ideas for songs, especially my experiences of living in various cities in the UK, travelling to different countries and the impact of meeting new people in these situations.”

You may also want to watch:

“Whether volunteering on a kibbutz in Ashkelon or hitchhiking to Tripoli just after Gadaffi came to power, the meeting of new people had an enormous impact on my song writing.“

“The first song I wrote began in Swindon as a passenger in my friend’s car.”

“It was pouring down and he complained about the weather but I heard a melody for a song and wrote the lyrics “Why does it always rain?”, which is on my first album, Robbery, recorded and co-produced by Paul Keeler at Sugati Sound in Norwich.”

“My song writing grew with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones but was enhanced when my brother played Wishing on a 45rpm vinyl by Buddy Holly. That was the day my music breathed new life and even helped me rewrite some of my songs.”

- Another Girl is available to listen to on Spotify and other streaming platforms

- You can also check out Anthony Sweeney’s music on YouTube

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

