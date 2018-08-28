These are the deals you can enjoy during Norwich Restaurant Week
PUBLISHED: 13:42 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 30 October 2018
Emily Revell
Norwich Restaurant Week runs from October 29 to November 9 (weekends excluded). Here are some of the deals on offer at restaurants around the city during the event.
To mark Norwich Restaurant Week, which runs in parallel to the county-wide Norfolk Restaurant Week, a number of city eateries will be offering special menus with meal offers for the duration of the celebration.
Here are some of the deals you can enjoy until November 9.
The York Tavern, Leicester Street
Lunch - Two courses for £12 or three courses for £17
Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three courses for £17
To book call 01603620918
Kemp’s, Theatre Royal Norwich
Lunch – Two courses for £12
Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
To book call 01603589577
Winepress Restaurant, Tombland
Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
To book call 01603209955
The Tipsy Vegan, St Benedicts Street
Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
To book call 01603666788
Farmyard, St Benedicts Street
Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
To book call 01603733188
St Andrews Brew House, St Andrews Street
Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
To book call 01603305995
The Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road
Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
To book call 01603615655
Frank’s Bar, Bedford Street
Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
To book call 01603618902
North, Fye Bridge Street
Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17
To book call 01603620805
Warwick Street Social, Warwick Street
Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23
To book call 01603 627687
Bishops Dining Room on St Andrew’s Hill is also offering deals during restaurant week but has not been included on this list as it is fully booked at time of writing.
For more information and to view menus in advance, visit http://www.norfolkrestaurantweek.co.uk/norwich/