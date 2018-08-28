These are the deals you can enjoy during Norwich Restaurant Week

Farmyard is taking part in Norwich Restaurant Week. Photo by Emily Revell Emily Revell

Norwich Restaurant Week runs from October 29 to November 9 (weekends excluded). Here are some of the deals on offer at restaurants around the city during the event.

To mark Norwich Restaurant Week, which runs in parallel to the county-wide Norfolk Restaurant Week, a number of city eateries will be offering special menus with meal offers for the duration of the celebration.

Here are some of the deals you can enjoy until November 9.

The York Tavern, Leicester Street

Lunch - Two courses for £12 or three courses for £17

Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three courses for £17

To book call 01603620918

Kemp’s, Theatre Royal Norwich

Lunch – Two courses for £12

Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

To book call 01603589577

Winepress Restaurant, Tombland

Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

To book call 01603209955

The Tipsy Vegan, St Benedicts Street

Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

To book call 01603666788

Farmyard, St Benedicts Street

Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

To book call 01603733188

St Andrews Brew House, St Andrews Street

Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

To book call 01603305995

The Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road

Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

To book call 01603615655

Frank’s Bar, Bedford Street

Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

To book call 01603618902

North, Fye Bridge Street

Lunch – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

Dinner – Two courses for £12 or three for £17

To book call 01603620805

Warwick Street Social, Warwick Street

Lunch – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

Dinner – Two courses for £18 or three for £23

To book call 01603 627687

Bishops Dining Room on St Andrew’s Hill is also offering deals during restaurant week but has not been included on this list as it is fully booked at time of writing.

For more information and to view menus in advance, visit http://www.norfolkrestaurantweek.co.uk/norwich/