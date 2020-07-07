Search

Advanced search

Norwich restaurant says it will sever ties with Deliveroo over service concerns

07 July, 2020 - 06:30
Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Archant

A popular Norwich restaurant and bar has said it will sever ties with Deliveroo after concerns over its service.

Gonzo’s Tea Room, on London Street, said they had been pushed to make the decision after two recent incidents.

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, they said in one, a rider who picked up a meal for delivery was handed the food, but Gonzo’s staff saw him outside 10 minutes later waiting for his next order.

In the second incident, Gonzo’s said a rider collected an order, but dropped it on the floor twice, which on the second occasion caused the box to open.

They said they “immediately confronted him” to take back the order, but claimed the driver ignored them and left anyway.

After calling head office to complain about the second incident they said a representative contacted the customer, who confirmed the food had arrived cold, but said they could not inform the customer the food had been dropped on the ground if it had not been raised in a complaint.

Deliveroo said it had taken “immediate action” to rectify the problems.

You may also want to watch:

Gonzo’s Facebook post said: “We know some of you may not be ready to go back out, but please stop ordering from these takeaway giants and if you do feel the need to use their platform, please only use those that use their own drivers.

“In saying that, we know companies aren’t all terrible, we know some of their drivers are great people who’ve worked incredibly hard during the pandemic and that controlling every facet of a company like Deliveroo is nearly impossible.

“We’d like to invite Deliveroo to make contact we us and we can help them regulate their riders.”

They said their goal was to ensure bad food, cold food or tossed food never reach a customer’s doorstep.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo takes any complaints we receive extremely seriously. We have taken immediate action to rectify this situation”

At the start of 2019, Deliveroo was working with 80,000 restaurants across the globe, up 60pc on September 2018.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Flawed in some ways’: Cathedral responds to vandal attack on Lord Nelson statue

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Clock inside Norwich station to be replaced

Plans have been improved to replace the interior clock at Norwich station. Picture: Ruth Lawes

From picnics to popcorn - eight reasons to celebrate lockdown food in Norfolk

From left to right, clockwise, Kofra managing director Jose, Richard and Faye of Uber-Corn, Jorge Santos of Jorge's Portugese restaurant, Ella Tarrant, Lauren and Chris Smith of Cristophes Crepes, Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante, staff at Downham Tandoori and Lee Martin of Norfolk in a Box. Photos: Lee Martin, Victoria Pertusa, Ian Burt, Ella Wilkinson, Sarah Lucy Brown, Ella Tarrant, Downham Tandoori and Rocco Consiglio.

Norwich restaurant says it will sever ties with Deliveroo over service concerns

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Play areas reopen across Norfolk and Waveney - but some councils hold off for safety

Joy for children with the reopening of play areas in the region. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY