Norwich pupils take centre stage in RSC’s Romeo and Juliet

RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal Archant

Local high school students join professional actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage for their critically-acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal RSC actor Bally Gill (Romeo) with Notre Dame High School students Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Jenifer Tavares and Dominion Iwo Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

As part of an exciting special project with the RSC, two groups (each of four students) are playing a key role in presenting the most famous of all love stories for Norfolk audiences.

The students, aged 13 to 14, are Teagan Berry, Emma Stephenson, Ty Stevenson and Grace Sturman from Costessey’s Ormiston Victory Academy, and Darragh Bush, Maia Deklu, Dominion Iwo and Jenifer Tavares from city-based Notre Dame High School.

They join the chorus for particular scenes throughout the play including for the opening prologue when they each have individual lines to deliver.

The groups will take it in turns at each performance, and arrived at the theatre on Tuesday ahead of opening night to rehearse with Deputy Artistic Director of the RSC and the production’s director Erica Whyman.

They have previously worked on their performances during school time and with an RSC practitioner.

Notre Dame High School pupil Maia Deklu said the group had around 12 hours over 12 days to prepare but it had made her think about a future in theatre.

“I would quite like to be an actor or director, so getting into RADA would be great.”

Fellow pupil Darragh Bush said: “I’ve always loved Drama in school and all I’ve wanted to do is perform really,”

Wendy Ellis, director of learning and participation at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “We are really excited to be working on a fantastic partnership project with two local schools and the RSC to provide unique learning experiences for these young people.

“We hope that they will be able to carry the skills they are learning back into their academic lives, and hopefully carry these, along with some magical memories, long into their futures.

The RSC’s Romeo and Juliet runs at the theatre until Saturday and Norwich is the first stop on the nationwide tour.

To book tickets log on to the Norwich Theatre Royal website or call 01603 630000