Halloween trail organised across Norwich complete with fortune teller booth

Keely Mcguinness' house in Sandringham Road, Norwich, where she will be running a fortune telling booth with sweets for children trick-or-treating on Halloween night - pictured with her son Jude. Picture: Gary Mcguinness Archant

From pumpkins to a fortune telling booth, families across Norwich are taking part in a Halloween trail this year so children don’t miss out while they can’t go trick-or-treating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosy Jackson has organised the Norwich Pumpkin Trail, this is her house in Motum Road and her children Bentley and Bay Picture: Rosy Jackson Rosy Jackson has organised the Norwich Pumpkin Trail, this is her house in Motum Road and her children Bentley and Bay Picture: Rosy Jackson

Rosy Jackson, 34, set up the Norwich Pumpkin Trail as her children Bentley and Bay were upset that they may have to miss out on spooky fun this year due to coronavirus.

Mrs Jackson had seen posts on social media about other areas in the UK doing pumpkin trails and decided to bring one to Norwich and set up a Facebook group, which now has 140 members.

She is encouraging people to put pumpkins outside their houses so families can walk around and see how many they can find.

They have households taking part in postcodes NR1 to NR7 and many people have gone one step further and decorated the entire outside.

Zoe Coyte-Mckenzie's house in Parker Road Picture: Zoe Coyte-Mckenzie Zoe Coyte-Mckenzie's house in Parker Road Picture: Zoe Coyte-Mckenzie

READ MORE: Roast dinner company now delivering 200 meals every Sunday

Mrs Jackson, who lives in Motum Road, said: “My kids heard someone on the news saying Halloween was cancelled this year which really upset them.

“Our area is so friendly at this time of year and people really go all out for Halloween.

“We have mainly decorated with spiders as my eldest is mad about them and has been asking Santa for a pet tarantula since he was three - we also have nine pumpkins in total.”

READ MORE: Brewery launches Halloween drive-thru experience with zombies

Keely Mcguiness has also gone all out with her decorations at her home in Sandringham Road and has created a Covid-safe fortune telling booth, with a plastic window, hand sanitiser and bags of sweets which have been quarantined.

Mrs Mcguiness said: “I’ve always loved Halloween and have lived in Norwich for three years and every year the decorations get bigger.

“I didn’t want kids to be disappointed as they’ve had a difficult year, so instead of cancelling trick-or-treating I thought around the problem and I had a lot of time on my hands during lockdown.

“On Halloween night, children will get a fortune and a bag of sweets.”

Join the ‘Norwich Pumpkin Trail’ Facebook group to find the streets taking part.