The full list of Norwich pubs in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021

The Rose Inn is one of the Norwich pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021, landlady Dawn Hopkins is delighted to feature Picture: Contributed Archant

The Good Beer Guide 2021 has now been released by CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale), with 28 pubs in Norwich included this year.

From left to right: Kevin Tweedy, owner of Golden Triangle Brewery, Jimmy Preston, owner of XO Kitchen at the Artichoke and Craig Maskell, general manager of the Artichoke pub. Picture: Neil Didsbury From left to right: Kevin Tweedy, owner of Golden Triangle Brewery, Jimmy Preston, owner of XO Kitchen at the Artichoke and Craig Maskell, general manager of the Artichoke pub. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The entries from across the UK have been compiled by thousands of volunteers and the book is regarded as the definitive guide of where to get the perfect pint.

There are two new Norwich entries in this year’s 48th edition, which are The Artichoke in Magdalen Road and The Coachmakers Arms in St Stephens Road.

Craig Maskell, manager of The Artichoke which opened under new ownership in December 2018, said: “We’re not even two years old yet, so getting in the guide is a great coup for us.

“We are very happy about it and myself and the owner Kevin Tweedy have built The Artichoke into something extremely popular and we are incredibly proud of the beer we put out.”

The other 26 pubs in the list have featured in previous years, including The Rose Inn in Queens Road.

Pub landlords at The Leopard - Justin McKee and Emma Byrne. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pub landlords at The Leopard - Justin McKee and Emma Byrne. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose Inn, said: “It is a really good feeling to be included as it has obviously been a tough year for all publicans, so it is nice to have some good news.

“We try really hard to make sure our real ales are in good condition and are from the most innovative and creative breweries we can find.”

There are four branches of CAMRA in Norfolk, which are Norwich and District, West Norfolk, East Norfolk and Mid Anglia, which covers a chunk of South Norfolk.

You can buy CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 at shop.camra.org.uk, which features information on every pub.

All the Norwich pubs in this year’s guide, listed in alphabetical order...

Alexandra Tavern

Artichoke

Beehive

Coach & Horses (Thorpe Road)

Coach & Horses (Bethel Street)

Coachmakers Arms

Duke of Wellington

Fat Cat

Fat Cat & Canary

Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Golden Star

Jubilee

King’s Arms

King’s Head

Leopard

Lollards Pit

Lord Rosebery

Murderers

Plasterers Arms

Playhouse Bar

Plough

Ribs of Beef

Rose Inn

St Andrews Brewhouse

Trafford Arms

Vine

White Lion

Wig & Pen