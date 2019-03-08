Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich pub to be transformed into pop-up cinema

PUBLISHED: 11:33 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 23 March 2019

The pop-up cinema will see the former brewery room at the Reindeer pub in Norwich transformed into an old fashioned picture palace. Picture: Evelyn Simak

The pop-up cinema will see the former brewery room at the Reindeer pub in Norwich transformed into an old fashioned picture palace. Picture: Evelyn Simak

Archant

Big screen entertainment is set to mean something different than live sports when a Norwich pub turns into a pop-up old fashion picture palace.

Norwich theatre set designer Matt Nunn has built his own art deco style screen for the pop-up cinema event at the Reindeer pub. Picture: Matt NunnNorwich theatre set designer Matt Nunn has built his own art deco style screen for the pop-up cinema event at the Reindeer pub. Picture: Matt Nunn

The old brewery room at The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road is set to be transformed into a beautiful art deco-style cinema for two nights by Norwich-based theatre set designer and artist Matt Nunn.

He said: “I love old films and vintage things. I’m also a freelance set design and theatre artist so I come up with mad ideas every so often and I just thought you know what I want a little cinema, so decided to make one.

“I DJ at the pub quite a lot doing an Americana night and I build a whole set backdrop of a honky-tonk bar for. There is a little back room that used to be the Wolf brewery years ago and I thought that will be ideal for a little cinema.”

Matt Nunn will be hosting the pop-up cinema and cabaret nights at the Reindeer pub in Norwich as his alter ego Earl Harlem. Picture: Matt NunnMatt Nunn will be hosting the pop-up cinema and cabaret nights at the Reindeer pub in Norwich as his alter ego Earl Harlem. Picture: Matt Nunn

Mr Nunn has already built a large purpose built ‘art deco’ screen, and plans marble columns, a ticket booth and velvet drapes. There will also be live cabaret with the whole evening being hosted by Matt’s alter ego Earl Harlem.

“If anyone knows that back room it is just an empty room but when they walk in on these nights it will be totally different,” he said. “I will be dressed up in my top hat and tails to welcome people in and introduce the films and the live cabaret. It will very much be an experience not just a film in a pub.”

Showing at the ‘Grand Little Electric Picture Palace’ on March 28 and 29 will be silent feature films Steamboat Bill Jr, the classic Buster Keaton film where the whole of a house facade falls on Buster, and the Charlie Chaplin 1916 short film One AM, the only Chaplin film to feature only him.

The pop-up cinema at the Reindeer pub in Norwich will screensilent comedies including Steamboat Bill Jr featuring Buster Keaton. Picture: United ArtistsThe pop-up cinema at the Reindeer pub in Norwich will screensilent comedies including Steamboat Bill Jr featuring Buster Keaton. Picture: United Artists

Mr Nunn said: “I wanted to show films that you don’t necessarily get to see very often on a bigger screen and I love silent comedies. Hopefully the idea works and in the future we will do more.”

Landlady Lou Wilding, who took over the pub last year having previously run The Wildman on Bedford Street, said: “It is going to be fantastic. It is totally different; nobody else in the city is doing it. I have seen the screen that he has been building and it really is quite something.”

Tickets are available via We Got Tickets

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Inspectors find out of date food and dirty fridges at city kebab shop

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Inspectors find out of date food and dirty fridges at city kebab shop

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the clear break from the P45 past at City

Norwich City's new wave have grabbed their chance under Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich pub to be transformed into pop-up cinema

The pop-up cinema will see the former brewery room at the Reindeer pub in Norwich transformed into an old fashioned picture palace. Picture: Evelyn Simak

‘Norwich is just the best’ - Brendan Cole on returning to the city and life after Strictly

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole in his new production Show Man, Picture FIONA WHYTE PHOTOGRAPHY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists