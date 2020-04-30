Video

Panto for adults coming to Norwich Playhouse this Christmas

This year's Christmas show at Norwich Theatre Playhouse will be Robin Good: The Politico-Panto Picture: Andy Davey Archant

Norwich Theatre Playhouse has announced its next Christmas show, which will see the classic story of Robin Hood given a political twist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James McDermott, writer of Robin Good: The Politico-Panto Picture: Archant James McDermott, writer of Robin Good: The Politico-Panto Picture: Archant

Following the success of Norwich Theatre’s first in-house festive production at the Playhouse last year of A Circus Carol, devised with Norwich-based Lost in Translation Circus, they are turning another classic on its head.

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott and is a satirical re-imagining of Robin Hood’s legendary story for modern Britain.

The show will run from December 9 to 20, as an alternative to the family pantomime Dick Whittington at sister venue Norwich Theatre Royal, and follows the newly created Minister for Greed & Division who wants to deport the people of Norfolk to Suffolk, build a wall around Norfolk and turn the county into a holiday resort for billionaires.

READ MORE: 19 online events running in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown

Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker outside the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Norwich Theatre Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker outside the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Norwich Theatre

But one person is determined to foil these dastardly plans and stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich - young queer socialist vegan social media influencer Robin Good.

Mr McDermott said: “I started writing plays as a kid because I loved pantos so I’m very moved to have been asked to write one.

“I’m looking forward to making a good night out for all that will be full of cheek, charm, local humour, political satire and festive cheer.”

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “Despite the challenges we are all facing right now, I feel confident that our audiences will come back to us and that Christmas will be a time where we will need the joy and entertainment that live performance brings more than ever before.

James McDermott James McDermott

READ MORE: Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse

“After the fantastic success of A Circus Carol last year, we are delighted to have commissioned another new show and be working with another brilliant local artist and to create the new genre of ‘politico-panto’.”

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto is suitable for over-14s and runs from December 9 to 20.

You can buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000 and tickets cost from £14 to £18 with discounts for concessions and groups.