Panto for adults coming to Norwich Playhouse this Christmas
Norwich Theatre Playhouse has announced its next Christmas show, which will see the classic story of Robin Hood given a political twist.
Following the success of Norwich Theatre’s first in-house festive production at the Playhouse last year of A Circus Carol, devised with Norwich-based Lost in Translation Circus, they are turning another classic on its head.
Robin Good: The Politico-Panto has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott and is a satirical re-imagining of Robin Hood’s legendary story for modern Britain.
The show will run from December 9 to 20, as an alternative to the family pantomime Dick Whittington at sister venue Norwich Theatre Royal, and follows the newly created Minister for Greed & Division who wants to deport the people of Norfolk to Suffolk, build a wall around Norfolk and turn the county into a holiday resort for billionaires.
But one person is determined to foil these dastardly plans and stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich - young queer socialist vegan social media influencer Robin Good.
Mr McDermott said: “I started writing plays as a kid because I loved pantos so I’m very moved to have been asked to write one.
“I’m looking forward to making a good night out for all that will be full of cheek, charm, local humour, political satire and festive cheer.”
Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “Despite the challenges we are all facing right now, I feel confident that our audiences will come back to us and that Christmas will be a time where we will need the joy and entertainment that live performance brings more than ever before.
“After the fantastic success of A Circus Carol last year, we are delighted to have commissioned another new show and be working with another brilliant local artist and to create the new genre of ‘politico-panto’.”
Robin Good: The Politico-Panto is suitable for over-14s and runs from December 9 to 20.
You can buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000 and tickets cost from £14 to £18 with discounts for concessions and groups.
