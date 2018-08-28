Search

Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra announce new season

PUBLISHED: 13:56 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 01 November 2018

Megan Roberts

David Dunnett, chorus conductor of Norwich Philharmonic Chorus. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

Norwich Philharmonic Society has announced its 2018-19 season with a jam-packed programme, ranging from a tribute to the Armistice centenary to the romantic music of Tchaikovsky.

The society was first established in 1841 and has been at the heart of classical music in the city ever since with a full-size symphony orchestra and mixed chorus of 120 voices.

The new season kicks off on Saturday, November 3 at St Andrew’s Hall from 7.30pm with an Armistice Centenary Concert.

The tribute will feature music from composer George Butterworth who tragically lost his life in the war.

The second-half will begin with Elgar’s Spirit of England which is performed by soloist Catherine May and is sung in memory of “our glorious men”.

The new season also features the return of the Christmas Family Concert on December 18, following on from its success in previous years.

It promises to be “a light-hearted evening of seasonal favourites and orchestral lollipops”.

Other concerts include an American Night, which will showcase the music of 20th century America, on December 8 and the last event will see the orchestra joined by the Musik Institut, Koblenz in Germamy.

Individual concert and season tickets are on sale from St. George’s Music Shop in St George’s Street in Norwich, by phone on 01603 626414 or via the Norwich Philharmonic website.

Topic Tags:

