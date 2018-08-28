Video

Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Get ready to relive your childhood as a Prince of Wales club has opened a ball pit for big kids.

Bished, which opened its doors in August, has created a play area for grown ups with 50,000 balls to play in.

The ball pit has been brought over from Mercy, which is owned by the same company and shut earlier this year, and will run once or twice a week depending on events.

The rules of the ball pit written at the entrance are ‘no jumping, drinks or rough play’ and shoes must be taken off and socks worn.

There are also lockers at the entrance and a security guard who sits inside the pit.

The new bubble-like ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The new bubble-like ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To celebrate the opening, Bished are holding a balls and bubbles party on Friday, November 16 with complimentary champagne.

Jack Ward, manager of Bished, said: “We wanted to continue the fun from Mercy because everyone enjoyed it and I don’t think you’re ever to old to let your hair down.

“We clean the balls once a week and it takes three or four hours with four of us with open net bags and disinfectant but it’s worth it to see people enjoy themselves.”

The new addition to the club comes two months after owner Ibish Peri died who was well-known in Norwich for his events, including his Playground circus-themed club night.

The sign at the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The sign at the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Levi Solomon, general manager, said: “He was always about having fun and going that extra mile and would be happy to see it.”

Both managers admit it has been a tough year on Prince of Wales Road with the closure of Mercy and people less willing to spend money.

Mr Ward added: “This year’s been one of my worst working on the road and a lot of it is money as people pre-drink before going out.

“When Riverside had Squares and bars people would pre-drink there and come up and now a lot of people start at the other end of the city and end the night there.

General manager Levi Solomon enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY General manager Levi Solomon enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We currently have no plans for the Mercy and want to concentrate on Flaunt and Bished for the time being and if we do anything we want to do it right by Ibish.”