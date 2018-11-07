Unique Norwich musician Hydra Lerna to launch her new EP at headline Norwich Arts Centre show

Norwich based electro/pop harpist Hydra Lerna is set to launch her EP at Norwich Arts Centre on November 13.

Having already built a substantial online following, Abigail Blake, better known as Hydra Lerna, is set to launch her long-awaited EP with a headline show at Norwich Arts Centre on November 13.

Her live shows are always intriguing with the harp on the left of the stage, manipulated through a loop and multi-FX pedal, and a ‘launchpad’ on the right-hand side. She operates both of these while singing and performing her often emotive and dark lyrics.

Speaking of the upcoming show, Hydra Lerna said: “When I realised my EP would be ready in November I figured it would be amazing to throw a launch party and combine it with my actual birthday.”

“This EP has been a long time in the making and perfectly represents the artist I am, so what better way to spend my birthday than to perform all the tracks in my favourite venue.”

With a sound that has been compared to the likes of Halsey and Ellie Goulding, Hyrda Lerna is a singer-songwriter who writes, records and produces her own electronic pop music.

“I make all of my own music, from setting up the mics, to recording the harp, to programming the synthesisers and doing the mixing. Perhaps I’m a control freak, but I know what I want, and I’m so proud of my work,” she explained.

With support from fellow local acts KMB and Playhouse, it’s set to be an important date on the Norwich calendar.

“I’ve known KMB, Kate Maguire Buck, for a while and when I got the chance to listen to her new music, I knew I had to book her! She’s a real talent.”

“Playhouse approached me about supporting and when I listened to their EP on Spotify it was an instant yes.”

• Tickets to the show on November 13 are available for £5 advance via the Norwich Arts Centre website