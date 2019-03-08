Laugh in the Park review: Opening act Larry Dean steals the show

Comedian John Robins may have been billed as the headline performer for day two of Norwich's Laugh in the Park, but it was the opening act who stole the show.

The second day of the annual comedy festival at Chapelfield Gardens saw an impressive line-up of comedians take to the stage - including Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Robins.

But on Friday night I found myself laughing the most at Scottish comedian Larry Dean, who walked on stage wide-eyed and peering manically at the audience.

His excellent set touched on everything from Brexit and Tommy Robinson, to sexuality and relationships.

Host Masud Milas did a fantastic job of working the crowd prior to each act - himself proving to be one of the most memorable performers of the night.

He was quick-witted, likeable and had the audience in stitches as he went around targeting people who tried to shy away from the front row.

Edinburgh fringe favourite Lucy Porter was the second act of the night and had the audience in stitches with a set focusing on the ups and downs of marriage.

Headliner John Robins got off to a surprisingly slow start despite attempting to localise his set with a few gags about Alan Partridge.

But it fell somewhat flat when he kept saying various Norfolk towns were in "Norwich", eventually leading to the audience correcting him.

However, he managed to win over the crowd when he brought an audience member on stage for a hilarious Mastermind-style game show, where the specialist subject was his life.