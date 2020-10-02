Indian takeaways with the highest food hygiene ratings in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2020
Copyright 2017 David Kadlec. All rights reserved.
Here are the Norwich Indian takeaways with the highest food hygiene ratings - fours and fives. The scale goes from zero to five, with zero being the lowest.
Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street
Rating: 5
Ali Tandoori offer traditional favourites, including tandoori and Balti dishes. It tops not just the hygiene ratings but it also has very high ratings on TripAdvisor and Just Eat.
The Merchants Of Spice, Colegate
Rating: 5
The restaurant gained a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award recently, a good reflection of its food.
Namaste India, Opie Street
Rating: 5
You can order a takeaway from this authentic Indian and purely vegetarian restaurant. It also accommodates gluten free and vegan diets.
Namaste Village, Queens Road
Rating: 5
The sister restaurant to Namaste India is self-proclaimed “Norfolk’s best Indian curry house”. Its restaurant earned a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award.
Shah Zahan, Waterloo Road
Rating: 5
This takeaway has many reviews which are a testament to its prompt deliveries and friendly staff. Many noted that the portions were of a good size and came fresh.
Taj Mahal, Aylsham Road
Rating: 5
At Taj Mahal Indian Take Away, it offers traditional dishes as well as house specialities and its popular tandoori specialities.
Taste Buds, Plumstead Road
Rating: 5
This takeaway doesn’t exclusively deal with Indian cuisine, but it offers customers “the real spices of India”. It recommends dishes include biriyani made using quality rice and spices
The Bengal Spice, St Benedicts Street
Rating: 4
With food cooked fresh to order, The Bengal Spice aims to stay true to the revered authentic taste and cooking preparations of Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine.
Quality Indian Takeaway, Harvey Lane
Rating: 4
This authentic Indian Bangladeshi Fusion takeaway brings all your favourite dishes and other options to your door.
Spice Lounge, Wensum Street
Rating: 4
This Indian restaurant claims it is more unique than an ordinary curry Indian restaurant and says it has “one of the finest Indian chefs in the city”.
Spice Valley, Magdalen Street
Rating: 4
This takeaway was founded in 2018 and quickly became successful with its variety of Indian food offered as well as its highly skilled chefs.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.