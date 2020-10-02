Indian takeaways with the highest food hygiene ratings in Norwich

Where are the most hygienic Indian takeaways in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright 2017 David Kadlec. All rights reserved.

Here are the Norwich Indian takeaways with the highest food hygiene ratings - fours and fives. The scale goes from zero to five, with zero being the lowest.

Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street, Norwich Photo: Paul Hewitt Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street, Norwich Photo: Paul Hewitt

Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street

Rating: 5

Ali Tandoori offer traditional favourites, including tandoori and Balti dishes. It tops not just the hygiene ratings but it also has very high ratings on TripAdvisor and Just Eat.

The Merchants Of Spice, Colegate

The Merchants of Spice Indian Restaurant in Colegate Picture: Denise Bradley The Merchants of Spice Indian Restaurant in Colegate Picture: Denise Bradley

Rating: 5

The restaurant gained a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award recently, a good reflection of its food.

Namaste India, Opie Street

Rating: 5

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

You can order a takeaway from this authentic Indian and purely vegetarian restaurant. It also accommodates gluten free and vegan diets.

Namaste Village, Queens Road

Rating: 5

The sister restaurant to Namaste India is self-proclaimed “Norfolk’s best Indian curry house”. Its restaurant earned a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award.

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shah Zahan, Waterloo Road

Rating: 5

This takeaway has many reviews which are a testament to its prompt deliveries and friendly staff. Many noted that the portions were of a good size and came fresh.

Taj Mahal, Aylsham Road

Shah Zahan, Waterloo Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Shah Zahan, Waterloo Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Rating: 5

At Taj Mahal Indian Take Away, it offers traditional dishes as well as house specialities and its popular tandoori specialities.

Taste Buds, Plumstead Road

Rating: 5

Taj Mahal Indian Takeaway on Alysham Road, Norwich Photo: Angela Sharpe Taj Mahal Indian Takeaway on Alysham Road, Norwich Photo: Angela Sharpe

This takeaway doesn’t exclusively deal with Indian cuisine, but it offers customers “the real spices of India”. It recommends dishes include biriyani made using quality rice and spices

The Bengal Spice, St Benedicts Street

Rating: 4

With food cooked fresh to order, The Bengal Spice aims to stay true to the revered authentic taste and cooking preparations of Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine.

Taste Buds, Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Taste Buds, Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Quality Indian Takeaway, Harvey Lane

Rating: 4

This authentic Indian Bangladeshi Fusion takeaway brings all your favourite dishes and other options to your door.

Spice Lounge, Wensum Street

Quality Authentic Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Quality Authentic Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Rating: 4

This Indian restaurant claims it is more unique than an ordinary curry Indian restaurant and says it has “one of the finest Indian chefs in the city”.

Spice Valley, Magdalen Street

Rating: 4

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street.; Photo: Paul Hewitt Spice Lounge in Wensum Street.; Photo: Paul Hewitt

This takeaway was founded in 2018 and quickly became successful with its variety of Indian food offered as well as its highly skilled chefs.