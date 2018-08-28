Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

PUBLISHED: 11:25 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 December 2018

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Archant

Get ready for the fright of your life as a new theatrical dining experience is opening in one of the Norwich’s most haunted buildings.

The Guildhall, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Guildhall, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Ghosts of the Guildhall is coming to the historic Norwich Guildhall and will give guests the change to meet the characters who have occupied the building for the last 800 years.

The spine-tingling evening will contain three true stories passed on from real people who were all in the Guildhall at some point throughout their lives.

The Guildhall was built in 1407 and was used as cells and a court with many people were held there over its history.

The building also served as the city government building from the early 15th century until 1938 and is the largest surviving medieval civic building in the country outside London.

The unique experience has been organised by Britannia Enterprises who support the rehabilitation of prisoners and own Guidhall Britannia cafe in the building.

Grace Oliver, social media and marketing manager for Britannia Enterprises, said: “We’re so delighted to be bringing the Ghosts of Guildhall in early 2019.

How the Guildhall will look on the night Credit: Britannia EnterprisesHow the Guildhall will look on the night Credit: Britannia Enterprises

READ MORE: International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

“The Guildhall is one of the oldest buildings in Norwich and the walls have some stories to tell.

“These events will evoke and unleash the spirits within and we will be bringing the people back to life through a live ghostly dining theatrical experience.

“As the café in the Guildhall is an old court room, it’s very theatrical in a sense due to the surroundings but the whole thing is going to be very much like a live walk-through experience.

“You’ll be taken into the cells and the undercroft of where these real people were kept in their darkest of days.”

The dining experience will include platters and nibbles as well as a glass of fizz on arrival,

The Guildhall also has its own bar so there will be alcohol available to purchase on the night as well as soft drinks.

Ghosts of the Guildhall comes to the city in early 2019 with exact dates TBC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

#includeImage($article, 225)

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists