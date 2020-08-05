Search

New market to be held in Norwich Theatre Royal car park

PUBLISHED: 10:10 05 August 2020

Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market. Picture Khalil Mitchell.

Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market. Picture Khalil Mitchell.

Archant

A new market is to be held in the Norwich Theatre Royal car park to help support traders which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich Free Market begins on August 8 at Norwich Theatre Royal car park. Picture Norwich Free Market.Norwich Free Market begins on August 8 at Norwich Theatre Royal car park. Picture Norwich Free Market.

The Norwich Free Market, which is being be held for the first time on Saturday (August 8), will be free for both stall holders and visitors and was organised by The Open Trade Network.

Rahima Brandt and Jamal Sealey from the Norwich-based organisation, part of the Chapelfield Muslim Community, first came up with the idea for the market whilst working together in a Ramadan soup kitchen.

“We can’t just be rescuers, we need to do something that helps people look after themselves by enabling them,” the pair said.

Will Hill, technical and buildings director at Norwich Theatre Royal, heard about the idea and offered the group the  use of the theatre’s car park and it will be opening its foyer to enable shoppers to enter the market from Theatre Street.

It will be held from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and then on the first Saturday of every month until the theatre is able to re-open.

For traders interested in having a stall at Norwich Free Market contact Norwichfreemarket@gmail.com for more information.

