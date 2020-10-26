Video

Full line-up announced for Norwich Film Festival 2020

Miriam Margolyes is one of the big names making a cameo at the Norwich Film Festival 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

This year you’ll be able to snuggle up on the sofa for the Norwich Film Festival which is going online for the first time, with cameos from plenty of famous faces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maxine Peak in 'It's Me' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival Maxine Peak in 'It's Me' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

The festival returns for its 10th anniversary from November 2 to 29 and due to coronavirus it has an adapted format, with all 132 of the short films available via a streaming platform called Shift72.

Among the highlights include BAFTA award-winning Miriam Margolyes (The Age of Innocence, Harry Potter) who stars in a short film called Wings, an LGBTQ+ love story also featuring Virginia McKenna (A Town Like Alice, Born Free).

Russell Tovey, star of BBC’s ‘Being Human’, appears in ‘It’s Me’ by British director Helen Randag and it also stars Maxine Peake (Dinner Ladies, Shameless).

READ MORE: Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk

Miriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival Miriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

Comedy actor Paul Kaye (The Sunday Show, Game of Thrones) is in ‘Petrichor’, where he plays a “washed up, former wunderkind of the snooker world” who has one last chance to revive his career.

There were 1,268 shorts submitted from 55 countries this year for 19 different strands of films, that make up the official selection, including Animated Shorts, Emerging Talent and Women in Film.

The films are selected by the Online Screening Committee, which has over 200 members, and they also pick the nominees for the six award categories, which are for best British, international, animated, documentary, student and East Anglian film.

A panel of industry experts choose the winners, which this year includes Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and actress Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall, Peaky Blinders).

Paul Kaye in 'Petrichor' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival Paul Kaye in 'Petrichor' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

READ MORE: 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk

Kellen Playford, founder of Norwich Film Festival, said: “While this has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us working within the arts sector, we are considerably lucky to have the opportunity to develop an online version of the festival.

“The ability to embrace innovative technologies allows us to reach new audiences and give our filmmakers an even bigger platform to showcase their work.”

View the full digital programme at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk and tickets go on sale on November 2 - ranging from £1 for an individual film to £10 for a UK full festival pass.