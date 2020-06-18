Norwich Film Festival gears up for 10th anniversary
PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 18 June 2020
Archant
Filmmakers from Spain to Syria will bring a global feel to the 10th Norwich Film Festival this November, with submissions received from 51 countries so far.
The festival was founded by Kellen Playford in 2009 to promote the work of local filmmakers and they now also welcome entries from around the world.
The deadline is July 12 and the categories are British short film, international short film, animated film, student film, documentary film and East Anglian film and the judging panel includes Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.
Mr Playford said: “Though we may not be able to welcome overseas visitors to the city currently, the high level of interest shows that Norwich still enjoys great visibility on the global arts and culture radar.”
READ MORE: Have Narnia afternoon tea in an igloo in Norwich this Christmas
They have also appointed Nina Nannar, arts editor for ITV News, as a patron this year and she will join Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman and Tim McInnerny.
Enter at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/submit
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.