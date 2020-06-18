Video

Norwich Film Festival gears up for 10th anniversary

Michael Palin at Norwich Film Festival 2017. The popular event is returning for its 10th anniversary this November Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival Archant

Filmmakers from Spain to Syria will bring a global feel to the 10th Norwich Film Festival this November, with submissions received from 51 countries so far.

The Norwich Film Festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Picture: Penny Bartram The Norwich Film Festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Picture: Penny Bartram

The festival was founded by Kellen Playford in 2009 to promote the work of local filmmakers and they now also welcome entries from around the world.

The deadline is July 12 and the categories are British short film, international short film, animated film, student film, documentary film and East Anglian film and the judging panel includes Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

Mr Playford said: “Though we may not be able to welcome overseas visitors to the city currently, the high level of interest shows that Norwich still enjoys great visibility on the global arts and culture radar.”

Nina Nannar, arts editor for ITV News, has been appointed as new patron of Norwich Film Festival Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival Nina Nannar, arts editor for ITV News, has been appointed as new patron of Norwich Film Festival Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

They have also appointed Nina Nannar, arts editor for ITV News, as a patron this year and she will join Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman and Tim McInnerny.

Enter at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/submit