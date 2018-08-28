Video

Ten must-see events at the Norwich Film Festival 2018

From Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston to star of stage and screen Juliet Stevenson, Craig Higgins, co-director of the Norwich Film Festival, discusses this year’s highlights.

Norwich Film Festival, which is supported by Norwich BID and the BFI Film Audience Network, is back for the eighth time with over 120 films from November 6 to 18 in venues across the city.

1. In Conversation with Christopher Eccleston Plus a Screening of Shallow Grave (18)

November 6, 6.30pm, The Open Norwich

To help launch this year’s Festival, we will be joined by the outstanding actor Christopher Eccleston.

His acting career has spanned the best part of 30 years and he has established himself as one of the most talented actors of stage and screen. Throughout his extensive film career he has starred in films such as ‘Shallow Grave’, ’28 Days Later’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Where Hands Touch’ and many more.

However, Christopher is probably best known for playing the most beloved time travelling alien ‘Doctor Who’.

Prior to the In Conversation we will be screening the Classic Cult British Film ‘Shallow Grave‘ which tells the story of three friends who discover their new flatmate dead but loaded with cash and the event will be hosted by Peter Bradshaw - chief film critic for The Guardian.

2. Ridley Scott Double Feature: Blade Runner (15) and Alien (18)

November 8, 6.30pm, The Assembly House

This is a great chance to celebrate two of Ridley Scott’s finest films as the Norwich Film Festival bring back the Old Noverre at the gorgeous Assembly House in the Norwich. This event has been supported by The Assembly House Trust.

3. Eaten By Lions (15) Regional Premiere

November 10, 7.45pm, The Garage

This hilarious heartfelt film tells the story of Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll) who are half-brothers. When their parents are eaten by lions they embark on a journey to find Omar’s real father. What follows is a funny, heart-warming journey of self-discovery for both boys in Blackpool.

4. Sea Sorrow (15) Plus Q&A with Oscar Winning Actress Vanessa Redgrave

November 11, 5pm, Cinema City

Sea Sorrow marks Vanessa Redgrave’s debut as a film director and is a very personal, dynamic meditation on the current global refugee crisis through the eyes and voices of campaigners and children mixing past and present, documentary and drama in its reflection on the importance of human rights.

5. Women In Film: Directors (18)

November 13, 7.30pm, The Forum

Back for the second year at the Norwich Film Festival is the Women in Film: Directors Screening. We host a night of officially selected short films directed by incredible female filmmakers and there will also be a Q&A.

6. Friday Night’s All Right For Shorts (18)

November 16, 8pm, The Forum

Friday night shorts is back for a third year running! We host an incredible evening of Officially Selected films which explore themes around romance, discrimination, identity whilst also ensuring there are splashes of comedy throughout from robbing a bank with Dominic West to seeing Alfred Molina’s biggest fan undertake his autopsy.

7. Shorts Docs sponsored by Wex: Photo Video (18)

November 17, 1.15pm, The Forum

Eight officially selected short documentaries from across the globe are showcased in this afternoon’s screening.

Each documentary tells a very different story from exploration to moving on to dealing with the past.

8. In Conversation with Juliet Stevenson

November 17, 1.30pm The Hostry, Norwich Cathedral

The Norwich Film Festival is delighted to host an In Conversation with one the UK’s best loved actresses who has worked extensively in film, TV and theatre.

Juliet has won an Olivier award, along with being nominated a further four times within this field.

She has also been nominated four times for the prestigious BAFTA Best Actress category.

Her credits include Bend it Like Beckham, Accused, Drowning By Numbers, Mona Lisa’s Smiles and Truly, Madly, Deeply to name but a few.

9. BAFTA Shorts (15) Plus Q&A

November 17, 5pm, The Forum

Back for its sixth year with the Norwich Film Festival.

We will be screening the short and animated films that were selected at the 2018 BAFTA awards.

There will also be a short Q&A with Colin O’Toole who won the BAFTA for his Short Film ‘Cowboy Dave’.

10. The Student Selection Sponsored by Arnolds Keys (18)

November 18, 2.45pm, The Forum

We screen a selection of films from the future filmmakers of tomorrow which focus on a host of themes from love, life, journeys to endings. This impressive collection of officially selected films highlights the rising stars and we invite you to come and see these incredible films.

To see the full programme and purchase tickets visit the Norwich Film Festival website.