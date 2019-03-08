Wild Paths Festival announce second wave of acts

Norwich festival Wild Paths have just announced the second wave of acts.

The buzz continues to grow as Wild Paths, a brand new multi-venue music festival in Norwich, announce the second wave of acts due to perform at the city-wide festival.

With acts like Jose Gonzalez, Jerome Thomas, Franc Moody, Lazy Day, Safe to Swim and Callum Pitt already announced, a whole host of bands and musicians have just been added to the already exciting line up.

The festival will take place at venues across the city, including the Waterfront and Norwich Arts Centre, which will also host a festival warm-up party on Thursday October 17.

Wild Paths Festival takes inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which takes place annually and showcases over 400 artists at 35 venues.

Weekend passes are available with access to all events, along with individual day passes and VIP tickets with goodie bags.

The second wave of acts heading to this year's festival are:

Simian Mobile Disco (DJ Set)

Demob Happy

Black Honey

Pillowtalk

Will Saul (DJ Set)

Gengahr

Lost Under Heaven

Olivia Nelson

LOYAL

Anchorsong

Sophie Lloyd (DJ Set)

Laura Misch

Wu-Lu

Kwaku Asante

[ K S R ]

Eliza Shaddad

Monster Florence

Junodream

Bess Atwell

Harvey Causon

SPINN

Bessie Turner

Heavy Lungs

Sick Joy

Big Spring

County Line Runner

Gaffa Tape Sandy

- Tickets to Wild Paths Festival 2019 are available for £40.02 - £131.46 from Eventbrite

