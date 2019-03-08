Wild Paths Festival announce second wave of acts
PUBLISHED: 16:15 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 28 June 2019
Norwich festival Wild Paths have just announced the second wave of acts.
The buzz continues to grow as Wild Paths, a brand new multi-venue music festival in Norwich, announce the second wave of acts due to perform at the city-wide festival.
With acts like Jose Gonzalez, Jerome Thomas, Franc Moody, Lazy Day, Safe to Swim and Callum Pitt already announced, a whole host of bands and musicians have just been added to the already exciting line up.
The festival will take place at venues across the city, including the Waterfront and Norwich Arts Centre, which will also host a festival warm-up party on Thursday October 17.
Wild Paths Festival takes inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which takes place annually and showcases over 400 artists at 35 venues.
Weekend passes are available with access to all events, along with individual day passes and VIP tickets with goodie bags.
The second wave of acts heading to this year's festival are:
Simian Mobile Disco (DJ Set)
Demob Happy
Black Honey
Pillowtalk
Will Saul (DJ Set)
Gengahr
Lost Under Heaven
Olivia Nelson
LOYAL
Anchorsong
Sophie Lloyd (DJ Set)
Laura Misch
Wu-Lu
Kwaku Asante
[ K S R ]
Eliza Shaddad
Monster Florence
Junodream
Bess Atwell
Harvey Causon
SPINN
Bessie Turner
Heavy Lungs
Sick Joy
Big Spring
County Line Runner
Gaffa Tape Sandy
- Tickets to Wild Paths Festival 2019 are available for £40.02 - £131.46 from Eventbrite
