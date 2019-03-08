Search

Wild Paths Festival announce second wave of acts

PUBLISHED: 16:15 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 28 June 2019

Wild Paths Festival logo

Wild Paths Festival logo

Archant

Norwich festival Wild Paths have just announced the second wave of acts.

Wild Paths Festival announce the second wave of acts. Picture: Supplied by Wild PathsWild Paths Festival announce the second wave of acts. Picture: Supplied by Wild Paths

The buzz continues to grow as Wild Paths, a brand new multi-venue music festival in Norwich, announce the second wave of acts due to perform at the city-wide festival.

With acts like Jose Gonzalez, Jerome Thomas, Franc Moody, Lazy Day, Safe to Swim and Callum Pitt already announced, a whole host of bands and musicians have just been added to the already exciting line up.

The festival will take place at venues across the city, including the Waterfront and Norwich Arts Centre, which will also host a festival warm-up party on Thursday October 17.

Black Honey have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild PathsBlack Honey have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild Paths

Wild Paths Festival takes inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which takes place annually and showcases over 400 artists at 35 venues.

Weekend passes are available with access to all events, along with individual day passes and VIP tickets with goodie bags.

The second wave of acts heading to this year's festival are:

Simian Mobile Disco (DJ Set)

Demob Happy

Black Honey

Pillowtalk

Will Saul (DJ Set)

Gengahr

Gaffa Tape Sandy have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild PathsGaffa Tape Sandy have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild Paths

Lost Under Heaven

Olivia Nelson

LOYAL

Anchorsong

Sophie Lloyd (DJ Set)

Laura Misch

Wu-Lu

Kwaku Asante

[ K S R ]

Gengahr have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild PathsGengahr have been announced to perform at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Wild Paths

Eliza Shaddad

Monster Florence

Junodream

Bess Atwell

Harvey Causon

SPINN

Bessie Turner

Heavy Lungs

Sick Joy

Big Spring

County Line Runner

Gaffa Tape Sandy

- Tickets to Wild Paths Festival 2019 are available for £40.02 - £131.46 from Eventbrite

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

