Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Tourism Awards

TV show looking for extras in Norwich for BBC dating show

01 November, 2018 - 17:02
Norwich extras are wanted for a TV show (Image: Getty Images)

Norwich extras are wanted for a TV show (Image: Getty Images)

Archant

Reality dating show ‘Eating With My Ex’ is looking for extras for a new episode being filmed in Norwich.

Be in an extra in a TV show in Norwich (Image: Thames TV)Be in an extra in a TV show in Norwich (Image: Thames TV)

The BBC Three programme involves getting two exes together for a dinner date, and extras are also required to fill-in the restaurant during the filming.

Extras will be in the background of the restaurant having a meal and will receive up to £25 per person in contribution towards it.

Filming takes place on November 6 and call time is 1pm (TBC) in Norwich. You will be leaving the restaurant around 5pm.

The show has previously been nominated for a BAFTA and reaches 18 million views.

If you are interested in taking part in the programme, email josh.grady@thames.tv or call 07445952255, including your full name, mobile number and email address and if you plan on bringing anyone, supply their details too.

Another BBC show - Eat Well For Less - is also still looking for Norfolk families to take part in their new series. If you think you’re spending too much on your weekly food shop and would like to eat healthier, email eatwell@rdftelevision.com or call 01179707670 for more details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide