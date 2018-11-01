TV show looking for extras in Norwich for BBC dating show

Norwich extras are wanted for a TV show

Reality dating show ‘Eating With My Ex’ is looking for extras for a new episode being filmed in Norwich.

Be in an extra in a TV show in Norwich

The BBC Three programme involves getting two exes together for a dinner date, and extras are also required to fill-in the restaurant during the filming.

Extras will be in the background of the restaurant having a meal and will receive up to £25 per person in contribution towards it.

Filming takes place on November 6 and call time is 1pm (TBC) in Norwich. You will be leaving the restaurant around 5pm.

The show has previously been nominated for a BAFTA and reaches 18 million views.

If you are interested in taking part in the programme, email josh.grady@thames.tv or call 07445952255, including your full name, mobile number and email address and if you plan on bringing anyone, supply their details too.

Another BBC show - Eat Well For Less - is also still looking for Norfolk families to take part in their new series. If you think you’re spending too much on your weekly food shop and would like to eat healthier, email eatwell@rdftelevision.com or call 01179707670 for more details.