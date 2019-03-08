Brit-nominated Norwich DJ Sigala to perform hometown show

Norwich DJ and producer Sigala is set to perform a hometown show as part of his upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The show will take place on February 19 at The LCR, UEA in Norwich and is the sixth date on his 2020 tour.

This tour announcement comes off the back of his sold out 2018 UK tour and will see the Norwich born and raised DJ/producer stop at a further eight cities across the UK and Ireland before heading out across Europe.

Sigala is the musical nom de plume of Bruce Fielder who is currently based in London. His early musical days saw him learning piano as a child and playing in various bands after graduating university.

He found work as a producer and co-wrote Ella Eyre and Sigma's 2015 UK hit single Good Times before moving on to write his first solo single Easy Love - an energetic house tune built around a sample of the Jackson 5's iconic hit ABC.

Fielder's second single, Sweet Lovin', hit number three and was certified gold or platinum in several countries. Further hits followed in 2016 including Say You Do, featuring Imani and DJ Fresh, Give Me Your Love, featuring John Newman and Chic's Nile Rodgers, and Ain't Giving Up - a collaboration with Craig David that appeared on his sixth album, Following My Intuition.

2017 saw Sigala co-produce the single Show You Love with Danish DJ Kato which was sung by Hailee Steinfeld. He then paired with singer Paloma Faith for the 2018 single Lullaby.

Later that year Sigala brought together ten of his previously released singles, as well as a handful of album tracks, to make up his debut studio album, Brighter Days. Issued by Ministry of Sound, the record debuted at number nine on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

In spring 2019, he released the single Wish You Well featuring Becky Hill.

- Tickets to see Sigala perform at The LCR UEA on February 19, 2020 will be available from Friday November 1 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

