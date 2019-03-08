Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

5 Easter events at Norwich Cathedral this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:26 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 17 April 2019

Emma Knights

Easter Sunday at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

Easter Sunday at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

From Easter services to an egg hunt for all the family, there is lots to look forward to at Norwich Cathedral this Easter weekend.

Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul HurstNorwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul Hurst

A poetic journey into Holy Week

Until Friday April 19

Priest, poet, musician and academic, the Revd Dr Malcolm Guite will be taking people on A Poetic Journey into Holy Week with a series of talks.

He will preach at the 7pm Eucharists until April 18 and at a 1pm Reflections event on Good Friday.

At the Foot of the Cross

Friday April 19, 11am

A chance for families to gather at the foot of the Cross and reflect with words, music and symbols on the events of Good Friday.

Easter Vigil

Saturday April 20, 8.30pm

The first celebration of Easter as we gather around the Easter fire, light the Easter candle and celebrate the beginning of Easter with fanfares.

Easter Sunday services

Sunday April 21, 10.30am and 3.30pm

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care, will preach at the 10.30am Choral Eucharist and the Very Revd Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, will preach at the Festal Evensong of Easter Day.

Easter Monday Egg Trail

Monday April 22, 1pm to 5pm

Families can have fun following an Easter egg trail around the Cathedral on Easter Monday and those who complete the trail will be able to collect a chocolate egg from the Cathedral shop.

To see Norwich Cathedral's full programme of services and events visit www.cathedral.org.uk

Related articles

Most Read

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Most Read

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Superman ‘helps police arrest a bad guy’ in Norwich

A man dressed as Superman watched as police arrested a man near Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Pete Butler

Widower’s joy as wife’s wish to protect valley is fulfilled by appeal decision

Geoff Hook, enjoying the view of the Tud Valley from his window, just as his late wife Stephanie would Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for sex offences against young boys was found dead in prison cell

Victor Goodrum pictured at a Christmas event in 2013. Picture: Archant Library

5 of the best nights out in Norwich this bank holiday weekend

Katie Price will be opening Fetch nightclub. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Family history is such a thing now - there’s so much pressure to remember!

It's time to start writing your family history down before it's too late, says David Clayton PHOTO: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists