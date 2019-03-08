5 Easter events at Norwich Cathedral this weekend

Easter Sunday at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

From Easter services to an egg hunt for all the family, there is lots to look forward to at Norwich Cathedral this Easter weekend.

Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul Hurst Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul Hurst

A poetic journey into Holy Week

Until Friday April 19

Priest, poet, musician and academic, the Revd Dr Malcolm Guite will be taking people on A Poetic Journey into Holy Week with a series of talks.

He will preach at the 7pm Eucharists until April 18 and at a 1pm Reflections event on Good Friday.

At the Foot of the Cross

Friday April 19, 11am

A chance for families to gather at the foot of the Cross and reflect with words, music and symbols on the events of Good Friday.

Easter Vigil

Saturday April 20, 8.30pm

The first celebration of Easter as we gather around the Easter fire, light the Easter candle and celebrate the beginning of Easter with fanfares.

Easter Sunday services

Sunday April 21, 10.30am and 3.30pm

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care, will preach at the 10.30am Choral Eucharist and the Very Revd Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, will preach at the Festal Evensong of Easter Day.

Easter Monday Egg Trail

Monday April 22, 1pm to 5pm

Families can have fun following an Easter egg trail around the Cathedral on Easter Monday and those who complete the trail will be able to collect a chocolate egg from the Cathedral shop.

To see Norwich Cathedral's full programme of services and events visit www.cathedral.org.uk

