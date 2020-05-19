Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich Brewdog delivering draught beer and burgers to your door

PUBLISHED: 13:31 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 19 May 2020

Norwich BrewDog is delivering draught beer and burgers across the city during lockdown Picture: BrewDog

Norwich BrewDog is delivering draught beer and burgers across the city during lockdown Picture: BrewDog

Archant

BrewDog in Norwich is making sure customers don’t miss out on fresh beer this summer by delivering drink straight from their taps alongside burgers and wings.

You can order for collection or delivery of draught beer through the BrewDog Now website or app Picture: BrewDogYou can order for collection or delivery of draught beer through the BrewDog Now website or app Picture: BrewDog

The bar chain and brewery is delivering soft drinks, glassware, cans and draught beers, including Clockwork Tangerine and their signature Punk IPA, through their new app BrewDog Now.

They are offering 25pc off first orders and are toasting to the NHS by giving staff a 50pc discount every time for those that sign-up with their work email and they will get a free hand sanitiser too.

READ MORE: Drive-thru street food festival coming over bank holiday weekend

They are also running food collection through the app, with options including burgers, fries and wings and plenty of vegan options, which is also half price for NHS staff.

Canned beer and food is also available for delivery through Deliveroo and Uber Eats and BrewDog is open 12pm to 9pm every day.

Download the app or visit now.brewdog.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

The road rage incident took place while the two drivers were waiting to turn onto the A47. Picture: Google

Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Woman whose son was jailed for drug offences became a dealer herself, court hears

Sandra Moniz. Norfolk Police.

The sofa-surfing church which could finally have found a permanent home

The Moles Rest on Fifers Lane, which could become the new home of the Hellesdon Christian Disciples. Picture: Google
Drive 24