Norwich Brewdog delivering draught beer and burgers to your door

BrewDog

BrewDog in Norwich is making sure customers don’t miss out on fresh beer this summer by delivering drink straight from their taps alongside burgers and wings.

BrewDog Now

The bar chain and brewery is delivering soft drinks, glassware, cans and draught beers, including Clockwork Tangerine and their signature Punk IPA, through their new app BrewDog Now.

They are offering 25pc off first orders and are toasting to the NHS by giving staff a 50pc discount every time for those that sign-up with their work email and they will get a free hand sanitiser too.

They are also running food collection through the app, with options including burgers, fries and wings and plenty of vegan options, which is also half price for NHS staff.

Canned beer and food is also available for delivery through Deliveroo and Uber Eats and BrewDog is open 12pm to 9pm every day.

Download the app or visit now.brewdog.com