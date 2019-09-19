Norwich-born songwriter Alexander Carson to launch city centre bar's first music night

Norwich-born neo-classical, folk composer and songwriter Alexander Carson. Picture: Alex Kozobolis

Norwich-born neo-classical, folk composer and songwriter Alexander Carson is set to perform at a city centre bar's first ever music night.

Norwich-born neo-classical, folk composer and songwriter Alexander Carson. Picture: Emily Buchanan Norwich-born neo-classical, folk composer and songwriter Alexander Carson. Picture: Emily Buchanan

The event will take place on September 20 at the Bowling House, a cocktail bar and restaurant in Norwich with karaoke and bowling, and will be the first gig at this venue.

Currently based in London, Carson has spent the better part of seven years as the lead singer and songwriter for genre-fluid quintet Wooden Arms - a contemporary band from the UK who draw from trip-hop, classical, and alternative music.

Since then, he has taken a break and been working behind the scenes with artists like Moses Sumney, EX:RE and Jamie T to help hone in on his solo sound.

Since figuring this out, Alexander Carson released his debut album, Ellipsism, on April 12 of this year via Round Table Records.

Ellipsism is described as 'drawing from the overall feeling that we're all going to die but that's kind of okay when you really think about it. Ellipsism addresses this point: To love fully and madly you have to understand loss, both fully, and most definitely madly. Because this too shall pass. But with this understanding comes a sense of clarity, hope and optimism - love endures death, for better or for worse'.

The album is inspired in part by Baudelaire's La Fleur du Mal (The Flowers of Evil) and his regular hospital visits to see his loved ones in various states of distress.

- Ellipsism is available to buy for £8 on CD or £10 on 12" vinyl from Alexander Carson's website

- The album is also available to stream on all digital platforms

- Tickets to his show on September 20 are available for £6.98 from Eventbrite

