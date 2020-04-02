Norwich born singer Alexander Carson to release new solo album Tombland

Norwich born songwriter Alexander Carson is set to release his brand new solo album Tombland. Picture: Alex Kozobolis Alex Kozobolis

Norwich born neoclassical, down tempo, composer and songwriter Alexander Carson, who spent the better part of 7 years as the lead singer and songwriter for genre-fluid quintet Wooden Arms, is set to release his brand new solo record.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich born songwriter Alexander Carson is set to release his brand new solo album Tombland. Picture: Alex Kozobolis Norwich born songwriter Alexander Carson is set to release his brand new solo album Tombland. Picture: Alex Kozobolis

Titled Tombland, this semi-improvised piano led instrumental record follows on from 2019's debut album Ellipsism. Set for release on February 20 via Diversion Records, Carson will also release the first single from the record, titled Porous, on January 31.

Tombland was pieced together over just two recording sessions at Carson's home studio and was an exercise in not over-thinking composition. The improvised sketches of material were edited together weeks after the recording to allow some distance between the initial point of creation and completion.

This method was used with the hope to allow Carson objectivity in the recording of the album. It can be hard to gleam meaning from instrumental tracks but the record is essentially a love letter to a sense of home. Home in this instance is half Norwich, where Carson grew up, and the other half is Scotland - Carson's hereditary home.

The record's cover image is a nod to this and depicts a waterfall outside of Strathyre - photographed by long-time collaborator and friend Edward Cann.

To follow on from this release, Alexander Carson will be heading out on a six-date UK tour to mark the one year anniversary of Ellipsism. The tour will kick off on March 30 at the Green Note in London with a date set for the Bowling House in Norwich on April 2.

- Tickets to see Alexander Carson on April 2 are available for £4 from Music Glue

- Tombland will be released on February 20 with single Porous available digitally on January 31

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter