The 13 best places to see fireworks in Norwich this bonfire night

Big Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall. Pictured are Jeff Appleton, Samuel Bix, Abigayle Bix and Antoinette Bix. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mark Bullimore Photography

Bonfire night will once again be celebrated with a bang in Norwich with fabulous firework displays taking place in the city and beyond.

From the Big Boom Firework Display which sees thousands line the streets to smaller events in the surrounding areas, there are plenty to choose from.

Here are seven of the best displays happening this November in your area.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Cringleford

Cringleford Recreational Ground, NR4 6XF, gates open 6.30pm

Adults £6, children £3, family ticket £15 in advance

The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and there will be a children’s display at 7.15pm followed by a main display at 8.15pm. There will also be family stalls, entertainment and barbecue. Parking on Oaklands Road will not be permitted so if you’re able to then arrive on foot. Limited parking will be available at the Recreation Ground. The event is organised by the 1st Cringleford Scouts Group.

Norwich

Norwich city centre, NR2 1NH, from 7.30pm

FREE

Norfolk’s biggest fireworks event returns to Norwich for 2018 and best of all it’s completely free. The fireworks are fired from Norwich Castle, lighting up the city skies and set to a soundtrack of pop and film tunes. Each year, over 10,000 spectators line the streets with the countdown kicking off from the Norwich City Council building in St Peters Street. Many of the market stalls also stay open until late so you can grab some hot food to warm you up.

Rackheath

Rackheath Stracey Sports Park, Green Lane West, NR13 6LT, gates open 6pm

£5 adults, £2 under 16, under 2 FREE

The first display takes place at 7.30pm with the finale at 8.30pm. There will be a bar, coffee and cake, burger and chips, ice cream, pies, pizza doughnuts and crepes.

Wymondham

Tuttles Lane, Wymondham, gates open 6.30pm

Adults £5, children £4, under fours free

Wymondham Rugby Club say goodbye to their old premises in style with their last annual fireworks display there. Hot food and drink will be in addition to a real ale bar, music and children’s rides. There is also free parking.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Brundall

Brundall Primary School, Braydeston Avenue, NR13 5JX, gates open 6pm

Advance tickets - adult £4.50/child £3.50, on the gate - adult £5/child £4

A popular annual display run by the Friends of Brundall School. The fireworks will start at 7.30pm and there will also be a barbecue, bar, tombola, mulled wine, hot drinks and novelties.

Drayton

Drayton Community Infant School, School Road, Drayton, gates open 6.15pm

£5

Friends of Drayton Community Infant School’s Fireworks Spectacular. There will be a quieter display at 6.45pm, followed by main display at 7.30pm. Expect hog roast, candy floss, doughnuts, drinks, treats and more. Tickets are on sale at the school every morning and afternoon.

Horsford

Mill Lane, Horsford, NR10 3EX, gates open 6pm

£3, £12 family

A young children’s display starts at 6.45pm followed by a main display at 7.30pm.

The 1st Horsford & St Faith’s Scout Group present a fantastic fireworks for Bonfire Night. There will also be a barbecue and refreshments. All money raised will go to local charities.

Little Melton

Crusaders Rugby Club, Little Melton, Hethersett, NR9 3NP, gates open 7pm

£10 per car, £5 tickets, £15 family

A family friendly evening of food, drink, and fireworks. The gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm.

Spixworth

Grange Farm, Buxton Road, Spixworth, NR10 3PE, gates open 6pm

Advance (on the gate) adults 14+ £4 (£5), child 5-13 £3 (£4), under 5s free

The event is organised by the 1st Spixworth Scout Group and takes place opposite the Longe Arms at Grange Farm. There will be two displays at 7.15pm and 8.15pm and a barbecue. There will also be a bonfire at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from Spixworth Co-op or leaders of 1st Spixworth Scout Group or on the gate. There will be no sparklers at the event and visitors are encouraged to bring a torch.

Sprowston

Sprowston Cricket Club, Barkers Lane, NR7 8QZ, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

£4, £8 family of four, under 4s free

Norwich Union Rugby Club present its third annual firework night and the event will also have a licenced bar, food and games. Tickets are available online only.

Taverham

Taverham Scout HQ, Sandy Lane, NR8 6JR, gates open 6pm

£6 and under 6s free

There will be two displays at 7pm and 7pm and a bar and barbecue at the event, The event is organised by the 1st Taverham Scouts and you can buy your tickets online here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Thorpe St Andrew

Fitzmaurice Park, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UN,

£3 adults, £2 children, under-2s free, £10 family

The annual Thorpe St Andrew Town Council large fireworks display with food, drinks, funfair and many other stalls and activities. Fireworks will start at 7pm. Free parking at Sainsburys Pound Lane.

Sprowston

Norwich Scout HQ, Tusting Close, Sprowston, NR7 8TD, gates open 6.30pm

Advance tickets £5/£6 on the gate

The bonfire starts at 7pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm and the second half at 8pm after a short interval. Advance tickets are available from Tusting Close on meeting evening, Newscene at 557 Sprowston Road, opposite the Brickmakers, and Billy’s Fish and Chips in School Lane.

