Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

PUBLISHED: 07:23 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:14 06 November 2018

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Channel 5

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole who won the last ever series of Big Brother thought he would be kicked out of the house in the first week.

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Speaking after his victory last night (November 5) on Channel 5, Cameron told the show’s host Emma Willis that he did not think he was going to fit in but that he loved all the housemates.

“It’s been the most incredible house,” he said, “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

“This is like a miracle, I don’t know what to say. I got what I expected and a hundred times more... It’s the most life-changing experience in the world, the situations you find yourself in, I am so so grateful.”

MORE: Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

The 19-year-old had burst into tears as his name was called out by Ms Willis during last night’s finale.

Cameron Cole in the Big Brother 2018 house (Picture: Channel 5)Cameron Cole in the Big Brother 2018 house (Picture: Channel 5)

He went into the final as the bookies’ favourite to win, and after a public vote he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Cameron, who came out as gay for the first time on TV, was one of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series.

He told Ms Willis he could never have come out without the support of his housemate, Lewis F.

“I definitely could never have done it without him,” he said.

“It was a brotherhood as soon as I walked down the steps and it was an instant connection. We did everything together. Almost too perfect. He is incredible. I love him to bits and I’m so glad I’ve been able to win for him. I still think this is a prank, a massive prank.”

After 53 days on the show, Cameron took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Hellesdon park remains closed following discovery of 30ft-deep hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide