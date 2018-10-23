Search

More than 19,000 people set to visit Norwich Beer Festival

23 October, 2018 - 07:31
Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

More than 19,000 people are expected to attend the 41st annual Norwich Beer Festival this week.

The festival kicked-off yesterday with hundreds of beer lovers making their way through the doors of St Andrews Hall, Norwich.

The festival has more than 200 beers on tap this year and a new Curiosity Bar which brings exotically flavoured beers from across the UK to Norwich.

Organiser, Craig Harmer, 37, said: “Everything has gone on schedule and everyone is happy with no major incidents.

“The support for Norwich Beer Festival has been fantastic, we couldn’t ask for any more. We don’t advertise, as everybody who likes beer knows about it.”

To keep the beer flowing through the week students have free entry on Tuesday and Wednesday with a valid student card.

The event is open from 5.30pm-11pm everyday until Saturday, October 27. Tickets are £3.

